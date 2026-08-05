TraMod AWARDS 2026 | The Fourth Year

The World`s First International Award on Interactions between

Tradition & Modernity

in Architecture & Design

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS! | OPEN NOW

After three years, TraMod ACADEMY, the world's first international academy for studying interactions between tradition and modernity in architecture and design, is going to hold the fourth year of its international awards, TraMod AWARDS 2026!

If you have paid attention to cultures, societies, identity, traditions, history, past, today and future in your design projects, TraMod AWARDS is the correct destination to submit what you have done.

TraMod AWARDS, the world's first international award on interactions between tradition and modernity in architecture and design, is looking for professional (Built or Concept) and student projects in four categories (architecture, interior design, fashion and product design) which interactions between tradition and modernity can be seen in them!