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TraMod AWARDS 2026 | The Fourth Year | The World's First International Award on Interactions between Tradition & Modernity in Architecture & Design

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TraMod AWARDS 2026 | The Fourth Year
The World`s First International Award on Interactions between
Tradition & Modernity
in Architecture & Design

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS! | OPEN NOW
After three years, TraMod ACADEMY, the world's first international academy for studying interactions between tradition and modernity in architecture and design, is going to hold the fourth year of its international awards, TraMod AWARDS 2026!
If you have paid attention to cultures, societies, identity, traditions, history, past, today and future in your design projects, TraMod AWARDS is the correct destination to submit what you have done.

TraMod AWARDS, the world's first international award on interactions between tradition and modernity in architecture and design, is looking for professional (Built or Concept) and student projects in four categories (architecture, interior design, fashion and product design) which interactions between tradition and modernity can be seen in them!

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This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "TraMod AWARDS 2026 | The Fourth Year | The World's First International Award on Interactions between Tradition & Modernity in Architecture & Design" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182267/tramod-awards-2026-the-fourth-year-the-worlds-first-international-award-on-interactions-between-tradition-and-modernity-in-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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TraMod AWARDS 2026 | 第四届 | 全球首个聚焦建筑与设计领域中传统与现代互动的国际奖项

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