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The Fundació Mies van der Rohe opens the call for entries for the 5th Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture

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The Fundació Mies van der Rohe launches the call for the 5th Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture with the aim of continuing to generate research and debate on modern and contemporary architecture. This is done in dialogue with current paradigm shifts, paying special attention to diversity, inclusion, and the different dimensions of sustainability.

On the occasion of this 5th edition, special attention will be given to research proposals related to the figure, work, legacy, and professional context of Lilly Reich. However, this thematic focus does not exclude the submission of proposals centered on any other geographical context, historical period, or line of research aligned with the general objectives.

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This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "The Fundació Mies van der Rohe opens the call for entries for the 5th Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182098/the-fundacio-mies-van-der-rohe-opens-the-call-for-entries-for-the-5th-lilly-reich-grant-for-equality-in-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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