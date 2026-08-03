The Fundació Mies van der Rohe opens the call for entries for the 5th Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture

Save this picture! Bauhaus in Dessau, 1931. Interior design course with Lilly Reich. Photo: Pius Pahl. Bauhaus-Archiv Berlin © Peter Jan Pahl

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe launches the call for the 5th Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture with the aim of continuing to generate research and debate on modern and contemporary architecture. This is done in dialogue with current paradigm shifts, paying special attention to diversity, inclusion, and the different dimensions of sustainability.

On the occasion of this 5th edition, special attention will be given to research proposals related to the figure, work, legacy, and professional context of Lilly Reich. However, this thematic focus does not exclude the submission of proposals centered on any other geographical context, historical period, or line of research aligned with the general objectives.