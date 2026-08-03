Museum of Art Pudong Presents "Jean Nouvel: Without the Artist, Architecture Disappears" in Shanghai

Save this picture! Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai, designed by Atelier Jean Nouvel . Image © Liu Guowei

Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in Shanghai is presenting "Jean Nouvel: Without the Artist, Architecture Disappears" until August 31, 2026. Marking the museum's fifth anniversary, the exhibition is dedicated to the work of Pritzker Prize laureate Jean Nouvel and represents the first time the French architect has staged a solo exhibition inside a building of his own design. Organized by the Museum of Art Pudong in partnership with Ateliers Jean Nouvel, the exhibition brings together architectural models, films, archival documents, installations, and a reconstruction of the architect's Paris studio to examine more than fifty years of architectural practice.

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Rather than treating the museum as a neutral exhibition venue, the project positions the building itself as part of the exhibition narrative. Designed by Nouvel between 2015 and 2021, Museum of Art Pudong was conceived as a cultural landscape extending toward the Huangpu River, emphasizing the relationship between architecture, the city, and public space. During the exhibition, new audiovisual installations and site-specific interventions highlight the building's role within Nouvel's broader exploration of context, perception, and light.

The exhibition takes its title from the subtitle of Nouvel's 2025 publication Jean Nouvel: Mes Convictions and focuses on the development of architectural ideas alongside completed projects. Large-scale films, drawings, conceptual studies, and archival material document projects completed across five continents, while a reconstruction of the Ateliers Jean Nouvel studio in Paris provides access to digital project archives and interview recordings. According to the organizers, the exhibition examines both the creative process behind the projects and the relationship between architecture and artistic practice.

Several of Nouvel's projects in China are presented alongside international works, including Museum of Art Pudong, the Shanghai Start Museum, Tencent's Guangzhou Headquarters, and the Shenzhen Opera House. The exhibition also includes architectural models of the Philharmonie de Paris, the National Museum of Qatar, and Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain - Palais Royal, accompanied by drawings and project documentation. In addition, material from Nouvel's Emergences series presents conceptual studies for both realized and unrealized projects, including Tour Sans Fins and Tête Défense.

Since establishing his practice in the early 1970s, Jean Nouvel has completed projects across cultural, civic, commercial, and residential programs. His work is characterized by an approach that responds to the specific conditions of each site, with an attention to context, materiality, and light. Over the course of his career, he has received several international distinctions, including the Golden Lion at the 2000 Venice Architecture Biennale, the Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects, the Praemium Imperiale, and the 2008 Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Other recent exhibitions have explored different architectural histories, practices, and geographic contexts. As part of Barcelona's UNESCO-UIA World Capital of Architecture program, Parlour Gardens: Dreams from the Rooftop presents ceramic landscape installations by 14 international landscape architects, revisiting the centenary of the jardinets de saló miniature gardens. In Berlin, Aedes is presenting A Structure of Feeling: On a New Generation of Architects in China, featuring nine practices examining contemporary approaches to urban transformation, while the Museum of Modern Art in New York's Architects of Liberation: Modernism in Western Africa examines modern architecture in seven West African countries during the decades following independence.