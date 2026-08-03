BAJOPONTINA S.A., a strategic partner of Arca Continental—the exclusive bottler and distributor for Coca-Cola Peru—has operated in Lima and key provinces such as Huancayo, Huancavelica, and Huaraz for 13 years. In line with our vision to be the leading, customer-oriented, and profitable beverage distributor, supported by a highly trained professional team committed to service excellence and high-quality products, we are initiating the construction of the BAJOPONTINA S.A. Distribution Center in the district of Sicaya, Huancayo. This project aims to drive continuous service improvement, prioritize our collaborators, and demonstrate a commitment to the community through job creation.

Accordingly, we are launching the Architectural Design Competition for the Facade of the BAJOPONTINA S.A. Distribution Center. Through this call for entries, the company reaffirms its commitment to promoting architecture as a tool for creating quality spaces and fostering the exchange of ideas among professionals and students of architecture. The competition represents an opportunity to incentivize creativity, recognize talent, and encourage proposals that address contemporary architectural design challenges.

In an environment that demands innovative, efficient, and technically rigorous solutions, this proposal addresses the design of the BAJOPONTINA S.A. Distribution Center facade, based on three essential pillars: corporate identity, urban landmark status, and technical functionality and innovation.

The scope of this National Design Competition is the facade of the future BAJOPONTINA S.A. institutional headquarters, located at the Margen Derecha Carretera Central, Paraje Acachayo, Sicaya, Huancayo, Junín, Peru.

Proposals must focus exclusively on the facade of the building designated for the company's new headquarters, considering its integration with the urban environment, the corporate identity of BAJOPONTINA S.A., and the criteria for architectural quality, functionality, sustainability, and innovation established in these Guidelines.

Participants must respect the physical and technical characteristics of the site, as well as the graphic and documentary information provided by the organizing entity, which will serve as the sole official reference for the development of the proposals.

Download the information related to this competition here.