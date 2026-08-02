Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura

-
Architects: Mariana Bet Arquitetura, Revvero Arq
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Yuri Panichi
-
Lead Architects: Revvero Arq + Obra e Mariana Bet
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Caique Copat, Mariana Bet
- Landscaping: Madre Tierra Paisagismo
- General Construction: Revvero Arq + Obra
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: HPool Piscinas
- City: Garibaldi
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Vale dos Vinhedos, in Garibaldi, Rio Grande do Sul, Casa Pisçude was born from a rare and peculiar feature of its site: the only plot in the gated community with a natural pond, left by the previous owner. Even before the house existed, the clients transformed the pond into a pool, using it during the summers with family and friends — leading to a playful portmanteau that eventually became the project's official name: it wasn't quite a pool (piscina in Portuguese), but rather a "Pisçude" (pool-pond). When it came time to design the residence, it made no sense to call it anything else.