Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Caique Copat, Mariana Bet

Landscaping: Madre Tierra Paisagismo

General Construction: Revvero Arq + Obra

Engineering & Consulting > Other: HPool Piscinas

City: Garibaldi

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Vale dos Vinhedos, in Garibaldi, Rio Grande do Sul, Casa Pisçude was born from a rare and peculiar feature of its site: the only plot in the gated community with a natural pond, left by the previous owner. Even before the house existed, the clients transformed the pond into a pool, using it during the summers with family and friends — leading to a playful portmanteau that eventually became the project's official name: it wasn't quite a pool (piscina in Portuguese), but rather a "Pisçude" (pool-pond). When it came time to design the residence, it made no sense to call it anything else.