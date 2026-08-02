  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura

Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura

Save

Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura - Image 2 of 29Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura - Image 3 of 29Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura - Image 4 of 29Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcretePisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura - More Images+ 24

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Garibaldi, Brazil
  • Project Team: Caique Copat, Mariana Bet
  • Landscaping: Madre Tierra Paisagismo
  • General Construction: Revvero Arq + Obra
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: HPool Piscinas
  • City: Garibaldi
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura - Image 2 of 29
© Yuri Panichi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Vale dos Vinhedos, in Garibaldi, Rio Grande do Sul, Casa Pisçude was born from a rare and peculiar feature of its site: the only plot in the gated community with a natural pond, left by the previous owner. Even before the house existed, the clients transformed the pond into a pool, using it during the summers with family and friends — leading to a playful portmanteau that eventually became the project's official name: it wasn't quite a pool (piscina in Portuguese), but rather a "Pisçude" (pool-pond). When it came time to design the residence, it made no sense to call it anything else.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Revvero Arq
Office
Mariana Bet Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Pisçude House / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura" [Casa Pisçude / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura] 02 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182049/piscude-house-revvero-arq-plus-mariana-bet-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yuri Panichi

Pisçude 住宅 / Revvero Arq + Mariana Bet Arquitetura

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags