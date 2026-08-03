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'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos

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'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos - Exterior Photography'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos - Image 3 of 26'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos - Image 4 of 26'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos - Image 5 of 26'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos - More Images+ 21

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Installations & Structures, Workshop
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: gaSSz arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Emilio Parra Doiztua
  • Lead Architects: Diego García-Setién, Silvia Sánchez
  • Design Team: María Abad, Ainhoa Church, Mario Beltrame
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: RIcardo Cuevas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Antonio Moreno, SYLTEC
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
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'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Emilio Parra Doiztua

Text description provided by the architects. An innovative pilot project for a circular, vegetated public space. This new urban setting for Vicálvaro has an impact that transcends the local level, benefiting the entire city of Madrid. The garden expands the spaces of the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) outdoors, extending its reach across the entire plot.

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Cite: "'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos" [Jardín 'Circulante' para el Centro de Innovación en Economía Circular (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos] 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182008/circulating-garden-for-the-circular-economy-innovation-center-ciec-gassz-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Emilio Parra Doiztua

循环经济创新中心（CIEC）“流动”花园 / gaSSz arquitectos

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