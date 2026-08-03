'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos

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Madrid, Spain
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Architects: gaSSz arquitectos
- Area: 2400 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Emilio Parra Doiztua
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Lead Architects: Diego García-Setién, Silvia Sánchez
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Workshop
- Design Team: María Abad, Ainhoa Church, Mario Beltrame
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: RIcardo Cuevas
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Antonio Moreno, SYLTEC
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. An innovative pilot project for a circular, vegetated public space. This new urban setting for Vicálvaro has an impact that transcends the local level, benefiting the entire city of Madrid. The garden expands the spaces of the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) outdoors, extending its reach across the entire plot.