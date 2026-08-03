'Circulating' Garden for the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) / gaSSz arquitectos

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Category: Installations & Structures, Workshop

Design Team: María Abad, Ainhoa Church, Mario Beltrame

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: RIcardo Cuevas

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Antonio Moreno, SYLTEC

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. An innovative pilot project for a circular, vegetated public space. This new urban setting for Vicálvaro has an impact that transcends the local level, benefiting the entire city of Madrid. The garden expands the spaces of the Circular Economy Innovation Center (CIEC) outdoors, extending its reach across the entire plot.