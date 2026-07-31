The Soul of Place and the Invisible Energy That Shapes Architecture

Beyond the structural grids lies a layer of design that dictates how a room feels the moment someone crosses the threshold. Recorded live at Milan Design Week 2026 in partnership with INDX|GLOBAL, the final episode of the Room For Dreams podcast covers the unseen atmospheric energy that gives architecture its emotional weight.

Designers Piyush Mehra of PS Design, Devika Khosla of The Works Interiors, Love Choudhary of AND Studio, and Amit Porwal of IPIPL discuss how they build for the subconscious mind. The panel breaks down the specific techniques used to trigger psychological shifts, such as using sequences of compression and release to create a sense of discovery, or using dynamic shapes and natural light to avoid standard rectangular boxes. The conversation centers on the philosophy that every environment possesses an underlying aura that registers subconsciously long before the mind processes the physical details. To tap into this, the panelists advocate for an intuitive methodology rooted in deep listening and spontaneous creation.

This highly empathetic approach mirrors the unique role of the designer in the Indian landscape, where practitioners often serve as lifelong advisors across generations. By revisiting past projects to see how these environments mature, the panel illustrates that the ultimate purpose of design is not to construct static monuments, but to sculpt spaces that provide emotional resonance, ensuring users feel inclusive, immersive, and comfortable.

Project info:

podcast: Room For Dreams

episode: 11

theme: Subconscious Spaces

host: Claire Brodka

guests: Piyush Mehra of PS Design | @psdesign.co.in, Devika Khosla of The Works Interiors | @theworksinteriors, Love Choudhary of AND Studio | @andstudio274, and Amit Porwal of IPIPL | @amitporwal_official

collaborator: INDX|GLOBAL | @indx.global