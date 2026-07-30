19 New UNESCO World Heritage Sites and the Restoration of Hollywood's Cinerama Dome: This Week's Review

Save this picture! Finlandia Hall, Helsinki (1962/1967–75). Image © Kuvatoimisto Kuvio Oy and Helsinki Partners

This week was marked by recognition and major announcements for the cultural industry. Amid international reports of both deliberate and natural destruction, UNESCO added 25 new sites of Outstanding Universal Value to its World Heritage List, protecting a diverse range of places that includes funerary landscapes and landmark works of modern architecture. Beyond heritage, contemporary architectural practice also received renewed recognition through Alejandro Aravena and Smiljan Radić, while new developments were announced for cultural projects across the United Arab Emirates, Ecuador, China, India, and the United States. Recent updates include the restoration of a landmark cinema in Los Angeles, a new museum dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship in Bengaluru, and the topping out of a 39-story hybrid timber tower in Sydney.

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UNESCO Adds New Cultural and Natural Sites to the World Heritage List

The preservation and recognition of architectural heritage remained a central topic this week as UNESCO expanded its World Heritage List with 19 cultural properties, five natural sites, and one mixed property, while also approving two significant boundary modifications and revising the criteria of an existing inscription. Among the newly inscribed sites are 13 works by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, recognized for their contribution to twentieth-century architecture, and the modernist ensemble of Tashkent, which acknowledges the urban and architectural legacy shaped during the city's post-earthquake reconstruction. These inscriptions reflect an evolving understanding of cultural heritage, the growing institutional importance given to the preservation of modern architectural works, and a broader geographic and typological diversity represented on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

New Museums in Ecuador, China, and the United Arab Emirates

Cultural architecture continued to evolve this week with major developments across three continents, reflecting the ongoing investment in museums as civic, educational, and cultural landmarks. In Ecuador, a team led by SANAA unveiled the selected design for the country's new National Museum in Quito, after the project designed by Studio Campo Baeza and Maoda was called into question by the public. In China, the Shenzhen Natural History Museum, designed by 3XN, B+H Architects, and Zhubo, opened to the public as a new destination for scientific research and public engagement. Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi by Frank Gehry announced its long-awaited opening date, marking a significant milestone for the Saadiyat Cultural District and the expansion of the Guggenheim's global network.

On the Radar

Hollywood's Cinerama Dome Restoration Announced Ahead of 2028 Reopening

Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced plans to restore and reopen the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Los Angeles, after its six-year closure, with renovation work beginning in 2026 and reopening planned for early 2028. Operated by its subsidiary Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the landmark will retain its name, curved large-format screen, and architectural character while introducing expanded programming, including repertory screenings, premieres, filmmaker series, and special events. As part of the project, Sony will also reopen the adjacent 14-screen former ArcLight Cinemas complex as an Alamo Drafthouse venue, featuring premium presentation formats, 35mm and 70mm projection capabilities, immersive audio, and additional entertainment spaces. Opened in 1963 and recognized as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument, the Cinerama Dome is regarded as one of the world's most significant theaters for large-format film exhibition.

heneghan peng architects, DROO and Cadence Architects Selected to Design the Museum of Innovation, Startup & Technology in Bengaluru, India

heneghan peng architects, in collaboration with DROO Da Costa Mahindroo Architects and Cadence Architects, has won the international competition to design the Museum of Innovation, Startup & Technology (MIST) in Bengaluru, India. Located within a historic switchgear factory shed at the former NGEF Campus, the project will adaptively reuse the industrial structure as part of a 105-acre urban forest while preserving the site's industrial heritage. Conceived as India's first museum dedicated to the country's modern technological, entrepreneurial, and innovation history, MIST will be paired with the Innoverse, an innovation hub designed to foster exchanges between research, experimentation, and public engagement. Led by the Karnataka Technology Innovation Museum Foundation through a public-private partnership, the project forms part of the Government of Karnataka's broader plan to transform the NGEF site into a new cultural district.

Atlassian Central 39-Story Hybrid Timber Tower Tops Out in Sydney, Australia

Australia's Atlassian Central has reached its full structural height, topping out at more than 180 meters in Sydney. Designed as a 39-story hybrid timber office tower, the project combines mass timber with steel and concrete to reduce the building's weight and embodied carbon while meeting structural and safety requirements. Approximately 100 meters taller than the previous tallest hybrid timber building, the 25-story Ascent tower in Milwaukee, the project establishes a new height benchmark for this construction typology. The building is designed around four-story "habitat" volumes that integrate natural materials, daylight, ventilation, and collaborative workspaces, while targeting a 50% reduction in upfront embodied carbon and a 50% improvement in operational energy efficiency compared to a conventional premium office tower. Constructed by Built in a joint venture with Obayashi Corporation, the project has now entered its next construction phase, with façade installation and building services underway ahead of its expected completion later this year.

This article is part of our new This Week in Architecture series, bringing together featured articles this week and emerging stories shaping the conversation right now. Explore more architecture news, projects, and insights on ArchDaily.