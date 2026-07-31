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Schools at the Border: How Architecture Supports Learning in Conditions of Displacement

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For millions of displaced children and young people, education unfolds amid conditions of forced mobility, administrative uncertainty, and prolonged precarity. Schools situated in borderlands, refugee settlements, and sites of climate-induced displacement therefore operate as more than educational facilities. They become spatial infrastructures that negotiate the contradictory demands of emergency and continuity, offering environments where learning persists despite the instability of legal status, living conditions, and the very feeling of being at home.

According to UNHCR, approximately 45 million of the world's 117.8 million forcibly displaced people were children under the age of eighteen at the end of 2025. As displacement increasingly results from armed conflict, political persecution, environmental crises, and economic instability, humanitarian architecture faces a growing challenge: not simply how to construct more schools rapidly, but how to create educational environments capable of supporting continuity, safety, and belonging amid uncertain futures.

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Miwa Negoro
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Cite: Miwa Negoro. "Schools at the Border: How Architecture Supports Learning in Conditions of Displacement" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181846/schools-at-the-border-how-architecture-supports-learning-in-conditions-of-displacement> ISSN 0719-8884

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Classrooms for New Day School School by Simple Architecture. Image © Oliver Giebels

边境学校：建筑如何支持流离失所状态下的学习

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