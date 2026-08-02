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The Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio

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The Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio - Image 2 of 22The Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio - Image 4 of 22The Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio - Image 5 of 22The Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Cultural Interiors, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Mývatn, Iceland
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© Claudio Parada Nunes

Text description provided by the architects. SP(R)INT STUDIO, together with London-based design partner Nissen Richards Studio, has created the permanent exhibition, interior, and graphic design for Gígur Visitor Centre in North Iceland, along with the center's welcome area, café, and shop.

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Nissen Richards Studio
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SP(R)INT STUDIO
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsIceland

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsIceland
Cite: "The Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio" 02 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181834/the-gigur-visitor-center-in-iceland-sp-r-int-studio-plus-nissen-richards-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Claudio Parada Nunes

冰岛 Gígur 游客中心 / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio

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