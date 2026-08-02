The Gígur Visitor Center in Iceland / SP(R)INT STUDIO + Nissen Richards Studio

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Architects: Nissen Richards Studio, SP(R)INT STUDIO
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Claudio Parada Nunes
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Lead Architects: Nissen Richards Studio, SP(R)INT Studio
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- Interior/Exhibition Design: SP(R)INT Studio, Nissen Richards Studio
- Production And Installation: Spekta
- Lighting Design: Hildiberg
- Client: Vatnajökull National Park and the Environment Agency of Iceland
- City: Mývatn
- Country: Iceland
Text description provided by the architects. SP(R)INT STUDIO, together with London-based design partner Nissen Richards Studio, has created the permanent exhibition, interior, and graphic design for Gígur Visitor Centre in North Iceland, along with the center's welcome area, café, and shop.