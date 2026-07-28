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UNESCO Inscribes 13 Aalto Works on the World Heritage List

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The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed Aalto Works, a collection of thirteen buildings and architectural ensembles across Finland designed by Aino Marsio-Aalto, Elissa Aalto, and Alvar Aalto, on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The designation recognizes the international significance of a body of work that helped redefine modern architecture through a human-centered approach, emphasizing the relationship between buildings, everyday life, nature, and social well-being. Spanning projects completed between the late 1920s and the 1980s, the series represents Finland's contribution to the Modern Movement while acknowledging the collaborative practice of the Aaltos and their studio.

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The Aalto House. Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

The newly inscribed serial property includes some of Finland's most recognized modern landmarks, among them Paimio Sanatorium, Villa Mairea, Säynätsalo Town Hall, and the Seinäjoki Civic Centre. Five of the thirteen sites are located in Helsinki: the Aalto House, Studio Aalto, the National Pensions Institute (KELA), the House of Culture, and Finlandia Hall, forming the largest concentration of Aalto Works within the UNESCO designation. The recognition places these projects alongside other UNESCO-listed modern architectural works, including those associated with Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright, underscoring the global legacy of the Aaltos' interpretation of modernism.

Read on to discover the full list of Aalto Works inscribed by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

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Sunila Pulp Mill residential area, Kotka (1936–38, 1947, 1951–54)

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Sunila, Kantola former director´s residence. Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

Paimio Sanatorium, Paimio (1929–33)

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The Paimio Sanatorium main building patients room and balcony wing. Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

Säynätsalo Town Hall, Jyväskylä (1949–52)

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Säynätsalo Town Hall interior of the passage. Image © Emmi Pullinen, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto -museo

Seinäjoki Civic Centre, Seinäjoki (1951–87)

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Seinäjoki Civic Centre. Image © trabantos via Shutterstock

National Pensions Institute (KELA), Helsinki (1953–57)

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National Pensions Institute KELA. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo and Helsinki Partners

Finlandia Hall, Helsinki (1962/1967–75)

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Finlandia Hall. Image © Kuvatoimisto Kuvio Oy and Helsinki Partners

The Aalto House, Helsinki (1935–36)

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The Aalto House. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo and Helsinki Partners

Studio Aalto, Helsinki (1954–55, 1962–63)

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Studio Aalto. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo and Helsinki Partners

Muuratsalo Experimental House, Jyväskylä (1952–54)

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View from the Muuratsalo experimental house living room to the studio mezzanine.. Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

House of Culture, Helsinki (1952–58)

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House of Culture facade and canopy facing Sturenkatu in 2018. Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

University of Jyväskylä, Aalto campus, Jyväskylä (1951–71)

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Aalto Campus, a bird´s eye view northwest over the Jyväskylä University main building. Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

Church of Three Crosses, Imatra (1956–58)

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Church of Three Crosses, view towards the southern entrance of the church (from the vicarage). Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

Villa Mairea, Pori (1938–39)

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Villa Mairea garden façade with the pool. Image © Maija Holma, Courtesy of Alvar Aalto Foundation

The inscription was announced during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, where 25 new World Heritage properties were added to the list in 2026, including cultural sites such as the Ancient Capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara in Japan, the Amazonia Theaters in Brazil, the Gdynia Modernist City Centre in Poland, and the Tashkent Modernist Architecture ensemble in Uzbekistan. Aalto Works is one of 19 cultural properties recognized this year and represents the first inclusion of Finnish 20th-century modern architecture on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In other heritage news, discussions continue in Dallas, United States, over the future of I.M. Pei & Partners' Dallas City Hall, as officials weigh options to restore, sell, or demolish the 47-year-old civic landmark amid mounting maintenance challenges. Meanwhile, the World Monuments Fund unveiled "Irreplaceable America," a special list of ten heritage sites highlighting places considered essential to understanding the country's history as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence. In Chile, the restored Teatro Mauri reopened in Valparaíso, returning one of the city's modernist landmarks by architect Alfredo Vargas Stoller to public use after an extensive refurbishment.

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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "UNESCO Inscribes 13 Aalto Works on the World Heritage List" 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181723/unesco-inscribes-13-aalto-works-on-the-world-heritage-list> ISSN 0719-8884

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Finlandia Hall. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo and Helsinki Partners

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