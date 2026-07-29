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WPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH

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WPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH - Image 2 of 18WPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH - Exterior PhotographyWPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH - Exterior PhotographyWPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH - Interior Photography, Glass, ColumnWPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Offices, Office Buildings, Sustainability
Düsseldorf, Germany
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Winter Ingenieure, Düsseldorf
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IDN Ingenieurbüro DOMKE Nachf., Dortmund
  • Project Management: G + N Consult Baumanagement GmbH, Düsseldorf
  • Landscape Architecture: KRAFT.RAUM Landscape Architecture and Urban Development, Krefeld
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Hochtief Infrastructure GmbH, Düsseldorf
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Implenia Spezialtiefbau GmbH, Essen
  • Client: CODIC Development GmbH
  • City: Düsseldorf
  • Country: Germany
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WPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH - Exterior Photography
© Manos Meisen

Text description provided by the architects. The MIZAL office campus, designed by Eller + Eller Architekten, is characterized by Germany's largest closed-cavity facade (CCF) and a sophisticated sustainability concept featuring extensive roof gardens. The energy-optimized facade frames the campus, which rises to a height of up to eleven stories and offers 52,000 m² of usable floor space. The project has been awarded DGNB Gold certification.

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Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH
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Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH
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Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH
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GlassSteel

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Cite: "WPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH" 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181666/wpp-headquarters-mizal-eller-plus-eller-architekten-gmbh> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marcel Kusch

WPP 集团米扎尔总部（Mizal） / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH

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