WPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH

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Düsseldorf, Germany
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Architects: Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH
- Area: 52000 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Marcel Kusch, Manos Meisen, Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH
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Lead Architects: Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings, Sustainability
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Winter Ingenieure, Düsseldorf
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IDN Ingenieurbüro DOMKE Nachf., Dortmund
- Project Management: G + N Consult Baumanagement GmbH, Düsseldorf
- Landscape Architecture: KRAFT.RAUM Landscape Architecture and Urban Development, Krefeld
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Hochtief Infrastructure GmbH, Düsseldorf
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Implenia Spezialtiefbau GmbH, Essen
- Client: CODIC Development GmbH
- City: Düsseldorf
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The MIZAL office campus, designed by Eller + Eller Architekten, is characterized by Germany's largest closed-cavity facade (CCF) and a sophisticated sustainability concept featuring extensive roof gardens. The energy-optimized facade frames the campus, which rises to a height of up to eleven stories and offers 52,000 m² of usable floor space. The project has been awarded DGNB Gold certification.