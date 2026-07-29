WPP Headquarters Mizal / Eller + Eller Architekten GmbH

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Category: Offices, Office Buildings, Sustainability

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Winter Ingenieure, Düsseldorf

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IDN Ingenieurbüro DOMKE Nachf., Dortmund

Project Management: G + N Consult Baumanagement GmbH, Düsseldorf

Landscape Architecture: KRAFT.RAUM Landscape Architecture and Urban Development, Krefeld

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Hochtief Infrastructure GmbH, Düsseldorf

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Implenia Spezialtiefbau GmbH, Essen

Client: CODIC Development GmbH

City: Düsseldorf

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. The MIZAL office campus, designed by Eller + Eller Architekten, is characterized by Germany's largest closed-cavity facade (CCF) and a sophisticated sustainability concept featuring extensive roof gardens. The energy-optimized facade frames the campus, which rises to a height of up to eleven stories and offers 52,000 m² of usable floor space. The project has been awarded DGNB Gold certification.