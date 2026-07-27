"Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol

At the UIA World Congress of Architects 2026 in Barcelona, discussions surrounding the future of housing frequently extended beyond questions of design to include governance, ownership, and long-term stewardship. Among the speakers contributing to these conversations was Cristina Gamboa, co-founder of the Barcelona-based cooperative Lacol, whose practice combines architecture, housing advocacy, construction management, and environmental research through a cooperative model. During the Congress, ArchDaily spoke with Gamboa about how cooperative practice reshapes the architect's role, why participation extends beyond consultation, and how projects such as La Borda and La Morada continue to inform broader discussions on housing, care, and collective living.

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