  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. "Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol

"Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol

4:13

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

At the UIA World Congress of Architects 2026 in Barcelona, discussions surrounding the future of housing frequently extended beyond questions of design to include governance, ownership, and long-term stewardship. Among the speakers contributing to these conversations was Cristina Gamboa, co-founder of the Barcelona-based cooperative Lacol, whose practice combines architecture, housing advocacy, construction management, and environmental research through a cooperative model. During the Congress, ArchDaily spoke with Gamboa about how cooperative practice reshapes the architect's role, why participation extends beyond consultation, and how projects such as La Borda and La Morada continue to inform broader discussions on housing, care, and collective living.

"Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol - Image 2 of 6"Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol - Image 3 of 6"Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol - Image 4 of 6"Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol - Image 5 of 6Promoting Another Way of Living Together: In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol - More Images+ 1

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsInterviews
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. ""Promoting Another Way of Living Together": In Conversation with Cristina Gamboa of Lacol" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181647/promoting-another-way-of-living-together-in-conversation-with-cristina-gamboa-of-lacol> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Cristina Gamboa (Lacol) | Interview at UIA World Congress of Architects 2026. Image © ArchDaily

“倡导另一种共同生活方式”：对话 Lacol 建筑事务所的 Cristina Gamboa

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags