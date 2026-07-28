  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. 206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture

206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture

Save

206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture - Exterior Photography, Balcony206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture - Exterior Photography, Glass206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture - Image 5 of 18206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Paris, France
  • Lead Team: Colin Reynier, Leonard Lassagne, Laure Veyre de Soras, Wilhelm Reitzer, Marine De La Guerrande, Adrien Pineau
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: EVP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: SINTEO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: VS-a
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AVA
  • Landscape Architecture: Atelier Roberta
  • Economy: BMF
  • External Work And Utilites: AREP
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. Where the Haussmannian and Faubourg urban fabrics meet, the project at 206 Rue Lafayette transforms a diverse site comprising eight buildings arranged around a central courtyard.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DATA architectes
Office
THINK TANK architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesCommercial ArchitectureFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesCommercial ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture" 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181619/206-la-fayette-transformation-of-a-parisian-block-data-architectes-plus-think-tank-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Maxime Delvaux

206 La Fayette - 巴黎街区改造 / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags