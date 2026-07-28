206 La Fayette - Transformation of a Parisian Block / DATA architectes + THINK TANK architecture

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Architects: DATA architectes, THINK TANK architecture
- Area: 10300 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Colin Reynier, Leonard Lassagne, Laure Veyre de Soras, Wilhelm Reitzer, Marine De La Guerrande, Adrien Pineau
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: EVP
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: SINTEO
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: VS-a
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AVA
- Landscape Architecture: Atelier Roberta
- Economy: BMF
- External Work And Utilites: AREP
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Where the Haussmannian and Faubourg urban fabrics meet, the project at 206 Rue Lafayette transforms a diverse site comprising eight buildings arranged around a central courtyard.