The Nanshan Affiliated School of Beijing Normal University / Z&Z STUDIO

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Category: High School

Lead Team: Zhong Zhong

Design Team: Zhong Zhong, Zhong Botao, Li Yifan, Li Hongfei, Zhang Jingui, Zhang Pingping, Huang Yijing, Wei Qijing, Liu Dengyuan, Deng Rixing

General Drawing: Liu Mu

Structure: Liu Chang, Zhang Zhengguo

Water Supply And Drainage: Xie Rong

Electrical Engineering: Chen Ailian

Heating And Ventilation: Han Guoyuan

Construction Cost: Tang Jin

Landscape Architecture: Shenzhen Este Design Co., Ltd.

Interior Design: Shenzhen Este Design Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawing Unit: Pang Tsing Architecture and Planning Design Ltd. SZ.

General Contractor: China Railway No.2 Engineering Group (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the coastal city of Shenzhen, the campus is envisioned as a "terraced courtyard campus" that harmoniously integrates mountain, park, and harbor landscapes. Built along a gentle slope overlooking both the adjacent park and the harbor, the design transforms its natural surroundings into its greatest asset—a place where students can "look up to lush mountains and out to the sea." Breaking away from conventional school design models, the project employs a cross-frame layout and terraced massing that respond sensitively to the site's topography. This approach ensures mountain views for all general classrooms, while specialized classrooms are oriented southward to maximize natural daylight. The core vision is to create a human-scaled, verdant terraced academy. Drawing from Lingnan courtyard traditions and tailored to the local climate, the campus offers a learning environment composed of "hill-like terraces" and "intimate courtyards."