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Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou

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Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou - Exterior PhotographyMami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou - Exterior PhotographyMami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou - Image 4 of 12Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou - Interior Photography, WoodMami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou - More Images+ 7

Curated by Miwa Negoro

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Ouidah, Benin
  • Category: Gallery
  • Technical Team: Boris Djodji
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jaime Pena Studio
  • City: Ouidah
  • Country: Benin
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Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou - Exterior Photography
© Thysia More Empire

Architecture as a Vessel for Living Heritage - The Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé reflects Maison Bignon Sossou's conviction that architecture can become a powerful medium for preserving, transmitting, and renewing Africa's living cultural heritage. Conceived as both a spiritual sanctuary and a cultural destination, the project seeks to reinterpret the sacred landscape of Vodun through a contemporary architectural language rooted in the knowledge, materials, and collective memory of Benin.

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Maison Bignon Sossou
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Cite: "Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou" 26 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181253/mami-dan-temple-of-toligbe-cultural-center-maison-bignon-sossou> ISSN 0719-8884

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Toligbé 文化中心 Mami Dan 寺庙 / Maison Bignon Sossou

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