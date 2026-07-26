Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé Cultural Center / Maison Bignon Sossou

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Architects: Maison Bignon Sossou
- Area: 770 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Thysia More Empire
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Lead Architect: Bignon Sossou
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Architecture as a Vessel for Living Heritage - The Mami Dan Temple of Toligbé reflects Maison Bignon Sossou's conviction that architecture can become a powerful medium for preserving, transmitting, and renewing Africa's living cultural heritage. Conceived as both a spiritual sanctuary and a cultural destination, the project seeks to reinterpret the sacred landscape of Vodun through a contemporary architectural language rooted in the knowledge, materials, and collective memory of Benin.