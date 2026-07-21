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Living Heritage: How Belgadia Palace Broadens Architectural Identity in Odisha

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Architecture often inherits a paradox. The buildings that come to define a place are rarely the only ones that shaped it. Instead, they become symbols, repeated through guidebooks, tourism campaigns, conservation agendas, and architectural histories until they stand in for an entire region. Over time, the richness of a built landscape is compressed into a handful of familiar images. What falls outside that frame rarely disappears. It simply slips from architectural discourse.

Few places illustrate this more clearly than Odisha. For decades, its architectural identity has been represented through the monumental stone temples of Bhubaneswar, Konark, and Puri. The sculptural sophistication of the Kalinga tradition has rightly earned international recognition, becoming one of India's most celebrated architectural legacies. Yet this prominence has also produced an unintended consequence. Odisha is frequently understood as a land of temples, leaving other architectural histories comparatively unexplored. Royal residences, administrative buildings, colonial encounters, vernacular settlements, and former capitals occupy a far smaller place in the architectural imagination despite revealing equally complex stories of governance, diplomacy, ecology, and cultural exchange.

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Ananya Nayak
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Cite: Ananya Nayak. "Living Heritage: How Belgadia Palace Broadens Architectural Identity in Odisha" 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181241/living-heritage-how-belgadia-palace-broadens-architectural-identity-in-odisha> ISSN 0719-8884

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Belgadia Palace, Mayurbhanj, Odisha. Image © Ananya Nayak

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