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Ground Truth: How the BCIE Headquarters in Honduras Spoke Through Local Stone

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Central America's nations occupy a narrow land bridge between Mexico and Colombia, but they were not born as separate countries. They emerged from a single entity: the Federal Republic of Central America in 1823. That federation collapsed, yet the ideal of a unified region never fully died. In 1951, the governments signed the Charter of San Salvador, creating ODECA, the Organization of Central American States. Four decades later, the 1991 Protocol of Tegucigalpa replaced it with SICA, the Central American Integration System, the framework guiding regional cooperation today. Within this integration process, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE) was founded in 1960 by Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua, establishing its headquarters in Tegucigalpa. On the surface, it is a conventional late-20th-century office complex, but look closer at its façade, and the building becomes an argument about identity. One written in pink quarry stone from the very hills that surround the Honduran capital.

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Since its founding, the bank operated for decades across three separate properties within the historic center of Tegucigalpa. That is why in 1989, the institution initiated plans to consolidate its headquarters into a single facility. According to direct sources from BCIE, the design commission was awarded to a consortium comprising the Honduran firm Prats Arquitectos, the Miami-based firm Spillis Candela & Partners Inc., and Consultores Asociados de Honduras (CONASH). Construction began in 1993, and the building opened in January 1998, unifying all administrative departments into a single corporate complex. Today the bank has grown to fifteen member states, including various non-American nations such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Spain.

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Moises Carrasco
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Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Ground Truth: How the BCIE Headquarters in Honduras Spoke Through Local Stone" 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1175660/ground-truth-how-the-bcie-headquarters-in-honduras-spoke-through-local-stone> ISSN 0719-8884

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Pedestrian view of BCIE headquarters in Tegucigalpa. Image Courtesy of Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica (BCIE)

大地的真实：洪都拉斯 BCIE 总部如何以本土石材发声

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