Save this picture! “Ezologia — Porous Body of Tbilisi,” installation view, 2026, courtesy of Ubani, copyright Grigory Sokolinsky

The exhibition "Ezologia — Porous Body of Tbilisi" is now open to the public, presenting the first phase of an interdisciplinary research project on Tbilisian Courtyard, initiated by the multidisciplinary studio NWDS and the Tbilisi-based non-profit Ubani — Tbilisi Cityscape Research Center.

On view through September 25 at the Tbilisi History Museum, "Ezologia — Porous Body of Tbilisi" is a public presentation of an ongoing research project developed by a growing group of collaborators that explores the phenomenon of the Tbilisian Courtyard.

The research was developed with wit[h]nessing, studio2AM, art historian Tatia Gvineria, architect Natalia Vasadze, sociologist Mariam Jibuti, and other independent researchers working across urban history, heritage preservation, mapping, and urban analysis. The project also included contributions from young professionals who took part in the fieldwork mapping.