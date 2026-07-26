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Apartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA

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Apartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodApartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairApartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA - Interior Photography, KitchenApartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, DoorApartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Renovation, Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: LBWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zasoby Studio
  • Lead Architects: Maria Łuczkowska
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Apartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Chair
© Zasoby Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the LBWA studio, the apartment, located in a historic tenement building in the Łazarz district of Poznań, not only reflects the character of the historic structure but also introduces fresh, contemporary elements that give it a unique and functional character.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPoland
Cite: "Apartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA" 26 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148723/a-play-of-color-in-an-apartment-interior-within-poznans-lazarz-district-lbwa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zasoby Studio

波兹南 Łazarz 区公寓室内设计 / LBWA

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