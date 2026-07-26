Apartment Interior within Poznań's Łazarz District / LBWA

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Poznań, Poland
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Architects: LBWA
- Area: 68 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Zasoby Studio
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Lead Architects: Maria Łuczkowska
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- Category: Renovation, Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- City: Poznań
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the LBWA studio, the apartment, located in a historic tenement building in the Łazarz district of Poznań, not only reflects the character of the historic structure but also introduces fresh, contemporary elements that give it a unique and functional character.