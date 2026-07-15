Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos

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Architects: Maurici Mesta Arquitectos, Max von Werz Arquitectos
- Area: 1810 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fabián Martínez
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Lead Architects: Max von Werz, Mauricio Mesta
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Text description provided by the architects. Max von Werz Arquitectos, in collaboration with Mauricio Mesta Arquitectos, has designed the exhibition design for the major exhibition Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA. The exhibition opened on March 19, 2026, at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey (MARCO) and will run through August 9, 2026.