Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos

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Category: Gallery

Design Team: Hiroshi Ando Ponce de León, Javier Castillo Perete, Uriel Olivares Castillo, Carlos Ortega Arámburo

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sergio López Guevara

General Construction: Studio 4lonso

City: Monterrey

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Max von Werz Arquitectos, in collaboration with Mauricio Mesta Arquitectos, has designed the exhibition design for the major exhibition Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA. The exhibition opened on March 19, 2026, at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey (MARCO) and will run through August 9, 2026.