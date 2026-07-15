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Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos

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Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos - Image 2 of 21Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos - Image 4 of 21Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos - Image 5 of 21Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Gallery
Monterrey, Mexico
  • Category: Gallery
  • Design Team: Hiroshi Ando Ponce de León, Javier Castillo Perete, Uriel Olivares Castillo, Carlos Ortega Arámburo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sergio López Guevara
  • General Construction: Studio 4lonso
  • City: Monterrey
  • Country: Mexico
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© Fabián Martínez

Text description provided by the architects. Max von Werz Arquitectos, in collaboration with Mauricio Mesta Arquitectos, has designed the exhibition design for the major exhibition Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA. The exhibition opened on March 19, 2026, at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey (MARCO) and will run through August 9, 2026.

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Cite: "Exhibition Design for Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos" [Museografía para Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectos] 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148699/exhibition-design-for-constelaciones-y-derivas-arte-de-america-latina-desde-la-coleccion-femsa-max-von-werz-arquitectos-plus-maurici-mesta-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fabián Martínez

“星座与漂移：FEMSA珍藏之拉丁美洲艺术”展陈设计 / Max von Werz Arquitectos + Maurici Mesta Arquitectosof@femsa.com.mx>

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