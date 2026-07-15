Apartment in the Heart of Jeżyce in Poznań / LBWA

Interior Design • Poland Architects: LBWA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 69 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Zasoby Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ligne Roset

Lead Architects: Maria Łuczkowska

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Category: Interior Design

Lead Team: Maria Łuczkowska

Interior Design: Maria Łuczkowska

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. This 69 m² apartment, designed by the LBWA studio, is located in one of the new developments amidst historic tenements in the Jeżyce district of Poznań. The interior's unique design was created using concrete, stainless steel, stone, and light wood. Project started at the developer stage, where the functional layout met the needs of the investors and did not require significant changes. The design aimed to simplify and organize the interior space, which consists of an entrance hall, a living room with a kitchenette, a bathroom, a utility room, a home office, and a bedroom.