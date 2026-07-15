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Apartment in the Heart of Jeżyce in Poznań / LBWA

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design
Poland
  • Architects: LBWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  69
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zasoby Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ligne Roset
  • Lead Architects: Maria Łuczkowska
  • Category: Interior Design
  • Lead Team: Maria Łuczkowska
  • Interior Design: Maria Łuczkowska
  • Country: Poland
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Apartment in the Heart of Jeżyce in Poznań / LBWA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Zasoby Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This 69 m² apartment, designed by the LBWA studio, is located in one of the new developments amidst historic tenements in the Jeżyce district of Poznań. The interior's unique design was created using concrete, stainless steel, stone, and light wood. Project started at the developer stage, where the functional layout met the needs of the investors and did not require significant changes. The design aimed to simplify and organize the interior space, which consists of an entrance hall, a living room with a kitchenette, a bathroom, a utility room, a home office, and a bedroom.

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LBWA
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WoodConcrete

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Cite: "Apartment in the Heart of Jeżyce in Poznań / LBWA" 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148665/apartment-in-the-heart-of-jezyce-in-poznan-lbwa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zasoby Studio

波兹南 Jeżyce 核心区公寓 / LBWA

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