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"We Want to Learn Something New": In Conversation With the Curators of UIA World Congress of Architects Barcelona 2026

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As Barcelona hosts the UIA World Congress of Architects for the second time in its history, thirty years after the 1996 edition, the city becomes a site for reflecting not only on architecture but also on the changing conditions under which it operates. Titled Becoming. Architectures for a Planet in Transition, and developed by the six-member curatorial team of Pau Bajet, Maria Giramé, Mariona Benedito, Tomeu Ramis, Pau Sarquella, and Carmen Torres, the 2026 Congress expands the discussion beyond the city toward planetary questions, addressing architecture through ecological, social, political, and material systems rather than as an isolated discipline. During the opening day of the Congress, ArchDaily spoke with Mariona Benedito and Carmen Torres, two members of the curatorial team, about how this edition revisits Barcelona's architectural legacy, why uncertainty has become central to architectural thinking, and what they hope participants will take away from the event.

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Reyyan Dogan
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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. ""We Want to Learn Something New": In Conversation With the Curators of UIA World Congress of Architects Barcelona 2026" 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148555/we-want-to-learn-something-new-in-conversation-with-the-curators-of-uia-world-congress-of-architects-barcelona-2026> ISSN 0719-8884

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UIA World Congress of Architects 2026 | Interview with Curators Mariona Benedito & Carmen Torres. Image © ArchDaily

“我们希望学到新的东西”：对话2026年巴塞罗那UIA世界建筑师大会策展人

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