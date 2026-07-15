Save this picture!© Charles Bouchaïb+ 17 Curated by Nina Vuga Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1092524/rebecca-cheptegei-sports-hall-pantin-atelier-ramdam Clipboard "COPY" CopyRecreation & Training, Sustainability•Pantin, France Architects: Atelier Ramdam Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4500 m² Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026 Photographs Photographs:Charles Bouchaïb, Salem Mostefaoui Contractor: Ville de Pantin Landscape Architect: Atelier Roberta Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description Save this picture!© Charles Bouchaïb