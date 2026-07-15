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Rebecca Cheptegei Sports Hall, Pantin / Atelier Ramdam

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Recreation & Training, Sustainability
Pantin, France
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Rebecca Cheptegei Sports Hall, Pantin / Atelier Ramdam - Interior Photography
© Charles Bouchaïb
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WoodGlass

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Cite: "Rebecca Cheptegei Sports Hall, Pantin / Atelier Ramdam" 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092524/rebecca-cheptegei-sports-hall-pantin-atelier-ramdam> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Charles Bouchaïb

丽贝卡·切普特盖体育馆，庞坦 / Atelier Ramdam

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