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Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos

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Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BalconyCondominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos - Image 3 of 33Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos - Image 4 of 33Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyCondominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Housing
Alcabideche, Portugal
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Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The condominium of four houses in Abuxarda, Portugal, is a contemporary residential development designed to take advantage of the site's topography, natural light, and surrounding landscape. The four units are arranged in a staggered layout, allowing each house to enjoy privacy, open views, and independent outdoor areas while maintaining a coherent architectural identity across the whole ensemble.

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Cite: "Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos" 12 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092513/condominium-4-houses-in-cascais-humberto-conde-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© João Morgado

卡斯凯什四户住宅公寓 / Humberto Conde Arquitectos

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