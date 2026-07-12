Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos

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Alcabideche, Portugal
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Architects: Humberto Conde Arquitectos
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:João Morgado
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Lead Architects: Humberto Conde
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing
- Technical Team: Diogo Madeira, Andreia Cabanas, Francisco Marques, Alicja Muszalska
- Design Team: Morgane Lorrain
- City: Alcabideche
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The condominium of four houses in Abuxarda, Portugal, is a contemporary residential development designed to take advantage of the site's topography, natural light, and surrounding landscape. The four units are arranged in a staggered layout, allowing each house to enjoy privacy, open views, and independent outdoor areas while maintaining a coherent architectural identity across the whole ensemble.