Condominium 4 Houses in Cascais / Humberto Conde Arquitectos

+ 28

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The condominium of four houses in Abuxarda, Portugal, is a contemporary residential development designed to take advantage of the site's topography, natural light, and surrounding landscape. The four units are arranged in a staggered layout, allowing each house to enjoy privacy, open views, and independent outdoor areas while maintaining a coherent architectural identity across the whole ensemble.