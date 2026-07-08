Call for Papers: SIITUA III (International Seminar on Research in Territory, Urbanism, and Architecture)

Save this picture! Poster design and layout by Lucía Velásquez (Director of U.Llaqta Magazine)

Invitation to participate in the III International Seminar on Territory, Urbanism, and Architecture Research (SIITUA III), an international event promoted by Revista U.Llaqta. The seminar is aimed at students, faculty, and researchers in architecture, urbanism, and related disciplines who wish to present their research in an academic forum with a global reach.

Original research on any topic related to architecture, urbanism, and territory will be accepted. The call welcomes theses, academic projects, case studies, intervention proposals, and innovation experiences. The subject matter is open, provided it relates to architecture, urbanism, territory, technology, sustainability, or other related fields. Abstracts must be between 150 and 200 words and include three keywords. The deadline for abstract submission is August 31, 2026. Please submit abstracts to llaqtau@gmail.com in Word (.docx) or PDF format, with the subject line "Resumen – SIITUA".