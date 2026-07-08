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Call for Papers: SIITUA III (International Seminar on Research in Territory, Urbanism, and Architecture)

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Read the original version in Spanish here.

Invitation to participate in the III International Seminar on Territory, Urbanism, and Architecture Research (SIITUA III), an international event promoted by Revista U.Llaqta. The seminar is aimed at students, faculty, and researchers in architecture, urbanism, and related disciplines who wish to present their research in an academic forum with a global reach.

Original research on any topic related to architecture, urbanism, and territory will be accepted. The call welcomes theses, academic projects, case studies, intervention proposals, and innovation experiences. The subject matter is open, provided it relates to architecture, urbanism, territory, technology, sustainability, or other related fields. Abstracts must be between 150 and 200 words and include three keywords. The deadline for abstract submission is August 31, 2026. Please submit abstracts to llaqtau@gmail.com in Word (.docx) or PDF format, with the subject line "Resumen – SIITUA".

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This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Papers: SIITUA III (International Seminar on Research in Territory, Urbanism, and Architecture)" [Convocatoria SIITUA III (Seminario Internacional de Investigaciones de Territorio, Urbanismo y Arquitectura)] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Diaz, Valentina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092408/call-for-papers-siitua-iii-international-seminar-on-research-in-territory-urbanism-and-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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Poster design and layout by Lucía Velásquez (Director of U.Llaqta Magazine)

第三届 SIITUA（区域、城市与建筑研究国际研讨会）征稿启事

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