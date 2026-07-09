  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis

Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis

Save

Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ConcreteCourtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis - Interior Photography, Glass, ConcreteCourtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis - Interior Photography, Living RoomCourtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis - Image 5 of 30Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis - More Images+ 25

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Pilar Centro, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Simbiosis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Patagonia Flooring
  • Lead Architects: Nicolás Lo Nostro, Melisa Gazdik
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Victoria Herrera
  • Technical Team: Nicolas Doldi, Martina Etala
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jose Luis Pisani
  • Landscape Architecture: Raiz Verde Paisajismo | Rubén Miedwiediew - Adriana Martin
  • City: Pilar Centro
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. A house that does not interrupt the landscape, but inhabits it: a succession of low volumes that unfold along the terrain, fostering an atmosphere that inspires stillness and connection with nature.
The fan-shaped lot is located in Estancias del Pilar, in the middle of a mature, sprawling field with open views toward the golf course on its long side, the lagoon at the back, and a public park at the front. A horizontal, rolling terrain, generous and alive. A landscape that already had its own essence, its own rhythm.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Simbiosis
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis" [Casa de los Patios / Estudio Simbiosis] 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092384/courtyard-house-estudio-simbiosis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags