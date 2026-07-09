Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis

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Houses • Pilar Centro, Argentina Architects: Estudio Simbiosis

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Javier Agustin Rojas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Patagonia Flooring Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Nicolás Lo Nostro, Melisa Gazdik

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Victoria Herrera

Technical Team: Nicolas Doldi, Martina Etala

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jose Luis Pisani

Landscape Architecture: Raiz Verde Paisajismo | Rubén Miedwiediew - Adriana Martin

City: Pilar Centro

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. A house that does not interrupt the landscape, but inhabits it: a succession of low volumes that unfold along the terrain, fostering an atmosphere that inspires stillness and connection with nature.

The fan-shaped lot is located in Estancias del Pilar, in the middle of a mature, sprawling field with open views toward the golf course on its long side, the lagoon at the back, and a public park at the front. A horizontal, rolling terrain, generous and alive. A landscape that already had its own essence, its own rhythm.