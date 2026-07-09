Courtyard House / Estudio Simbiosis

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Architects: Estudio Simbiosis
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Javier Agustin Rojas
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Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Patagonia Flooring
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Lead Architects: Nicolás Lo Nostro, Melisa Gazdik
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Text description provided by the architects. A house that does not interrupt the landscape, but inhabits it: a succession of low volumes that unfold along the terrain, fostering an atmosphere that inspires stillness and connection with nature.
The fan-shaped lot is located in Estancias del Pilar, in the middle of a mature, sprawling field with open views toward the golf course on its long side, the lagoon at the back, and a public park at the front. A horizontal, rolling terrain, generous and alive. A landscape that already had its own essence, its own rhythm.