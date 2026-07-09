Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House and Foster + Partners' New Neighbourhood in Seoul: This Week’s Review

Save this picture! Snøhetta’s Shanghai Grand Opera House, 2026. Image © Tian Fangfang

This week belonged to the arts, with cultural architecture dominating headlines across the globe. Landmark buildings for major institutions advanced through important construction and design milestones, from the Shanghai Opera House to Abu Dhabi's new performing arts center, while two new museum commissions were announced following international competitions. Architecture also took centre stage as a subject of exhibition itself, with the Sharjah Architecture Triennial revealing its participant list and Austria unveiling its proposal for the 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale. Beyond these developments, this week's news compilation includes three upcoming urban design projects: in Seoul, South Korea, a new riverside neighbourhood in the Apgujeong district weaves residential towers around parkland connecting the city to the Han River; in Cardiff, Wales, a pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Taff links waterfront neighbourhoods to new housing along the water's edge; and in Bengaluru, South India, the Museum of Art and Photography is expanding its public campus, adding new civic and cultural facilities alongside a major new sculpture park set within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

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New Landmark Buildings for Cultural Institutions

Three new landmark buildings have shown significant progress this week, with two announcing opening dates. In China, the spiralling design of Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House has entered its final construction phase, with focus now on the interior. Expected to be an anchor point of a new urban masterplan for Shanghai, the opera house's opening date has been set for October 2026. Another new cultural landmark is opening in October in France, amid a different urban transformation project. Titled "Large," the new arts centre will be housed in a building designed by RCR Arquitectes on the Île Seguin, a reconverted industrial area formerly home to Renault's factory operations. Finally, construction recently began on Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the new performing arts institution designed by architect Frank Gehry.

Related Article Studio Campo Baeza and Maoda Win Competition to Design Ecuador's New National Museum in Quito

Beyond these developments, several new buildings dedicated to the arts are also on the horizon. Two museum announcements were made this week — art exhibition spaces whose images and designs reflect contemporary institutional values. Studio Campo Baeza, based in Madrid, together with Quito-based Maoda, has won an international public competition to design the new National Museum of Ecuador (MUNA). The preliminary design references pre-Columbian Andean architecture through a compact vertical volume shaped by light and shadow. On the other side of the world, MVRDV and Balance Architettura have been selected to renovate the Civic Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art (GAM) in Turin, Italy, also via a public competition. The project consists of the restoration and renewal of the museum's postwar modern architecture, adapting it to contemporary approaches to exhibition-making and public engagement.

Architecture as a Subject of Exhibition

Architectural events are becoming increasingly valued as platforms for professional gathering, experimentation, and global dialogue. The Sharjah Architecture Triennial, one of the key events of 2026, is a major international platform dedicated to architecture and urbanism in the Global South, spanning West Asia, South Asia, and the African continent. This week, the event announced the participants for its upcoming edition, opening in November under the title "Architecture Otherwise: Building Civic Infrastructure for Collective Futures." Meanwhile, with less than a year to go before the event begins, proposals for national pavilions at the 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale are starting to emerge. This week, it was Austria's turn, proposing to temporarily grant Josef Hoffmann's Austrian Pavilion in the Giardini to Bosnia and Herzegovina through a cooperative concession, raising questions of national representation, diplomacy, and architectural exchange.

On the Radar

Foster + Partners to Design Regenerative Riverside Neighbourhood in Seoul's Apgujeong District

Foster + Partners, in collaboration with Samsung C&T, has been appointed to design a residential neighbourhood in Apgujeong District 4, one of Seoul's most sought-after waterfront districts, following a resident-led voting process. The masterplan comprises eight residential towers set above a layered, mixed-use ground level containing leisure and retail spaces, anchored by a significant new public park. The scheme is designed to connect the Gangnam district's Dosan-daero boulevard directly to the Han riverbank through a new park and a curated sequence of green spaces, integrating the development within Seoul's existing urban fabric. The residential towers are designed with triple-aspect living spaces and generous terraces, providing views over the Han River from each unit. At the centre of the neighbourhood, a series of communal amenity spaces, including wellness, educational, and leisure facilities, is intended to support interaction between new and existing residents. The project is aligned with Seoul Plan 2030, the city's urban redevelopment framework.

Moxon Architects and Arcadis Approved to Build Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge in Cardiff, Wales

Moxon Architects and Arcadis have received planning approval for a new 165-metre pedestrian and cycle bridge across the River Taff in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. The bridge forms part of a wider regeneration scheme for the Channel View Estate, a residential development on the city's waterfront. The 6-metre-wide crossing will link two riverside neighbourhoods, Grangetown and Butetown, with two public green spaces, The Marl and Hamadryad Park. It will serve up to 360 new homes planned along the western riverbank, improving their connection to Cardiff's city centre and to Cardiff Bay, the redeveloped waterfront area to the south. Positioned close to the wreck of the Louisa, a protected historic shipwreck, the bridge features a 60-metre main span with an S-shaped path that curves in both plan and elevation, its western bend providing clearance for boat traffic below, and its eastern bend easing the ramp down into the park to the east. A structural steel "ribbon" rises from the bridge's supports to balustrade height at the bridge's midpoint, forming an arch from which the deck hangs; the path widens at this point to include a curved bench overlooking the river.

Rahul Mehrotra to Lead Expansion of Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru

The Art and Photography Foundation has announced plans to expand the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, a city in South India. The expansion, to be built on a site adjacent to the museum's existing landmark building, will be overseen by Indian architect Rahul Mehrotra, founder of RMA Architects. The new development will add a suite of public spaces, including an enlarged conservation laboratory, additional gallery space, facilities for children, and the museum's first dedicated makers' space. MAP holds a collection of over 60,000 objects spanning South Asian visual arts, including painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, and textiles, and receives more than 100,000 visitors annually. The museum began as an online platform in 2021 before opening its physical site in Bengaluru in 2023, becoming the first major new museum to open in South India this century. Alongside the Bengaluru expansion, the Foundation also announced a 240-acre sculpture park in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, India's southernmost state, within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve; the park is under the design direction of Mehrotra, with masterplanning by Mumbai-based Opolis Architects. The Foundation additionally operates Impart, a free online resource documenting South Asian visual culture through more than 2,500 entries, including an art encyclopedia, online courses, and critical essays, which has drawn over one million visitors since its launch this year.

This article is part of our new This Week in Architecture series, bringing together featured articles this week and emerging stories shaping the conversation right now. Explore more architecture news, projects, and insights on ArchDaily.