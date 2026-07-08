Mexico City Stadium: Interior Remodeling & Hospitality Spaces / CUAIK CDS + Luis Huerta + ESTUDIO Ignacio Urquiza Ana Paula de Alba + CAAM Arquitectos + Clásicos Mexicanos

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Category: Renovation, Sports Interiors

Equipo De Diseño: Almudena Oria de la Fuente, Ana Paula De Alba, Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Cocó Rincon, Daniel Moreno Ahuja, Daniela Pérez García, Emilio Guzman, Emilio M. Frausto, Erick Eduardo Castillo, Erika Rodríguez Alarcón, Ian Ortega, Ipaldemoany López, Javier Vega, Jimena Orvañanos, Katherine Von Berner, Leslie Jazmín Cortez, Levi Ramírez, Lucia Pells, Luis Felipe Marquez, Luis Huerta, María Fabiola Antonini, Mariana Aguilar Vega, Michela Lostia di Santa Sofia, Miguel Ángel Vega, Pablo Herrera, Patricio Molina, Paulina García Ortíz, Santiago Cuaik, Thalia Valverde, Xavier Delgado

Ingeniería Y Consultoría > Iluminación: Miguel Ángel Vega, ILWT

Ingeniería Y Consultoría > Sustentabilidad Ambiental: Gabriel Morales

Arquitectura Del Paisaje: Rafael Lopez, Green Roof

Ingeniería Y Consultoría > Estructural: Mauricio Pantoja

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Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of one of the country's most iconic architectural landmarks, the renovation of the Mexico City Stadium stands as a contemporary manifesto of identity. Far from being a simple intervention, the project is a profound reading of what it means to build in Mexico today: a synthesis of memory and projection, of materiality and narrative. In this way, national identity is built as an open language, where architecture, design, and art operate as vehicles for collective expression. It is a language that integrates inclusion, progress, craftsmanship, and creative genius, finding in the stadium's scale the ideal stage to project Mexico into a global conversation.