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Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya

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Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamVillas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyVillas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya - Exterior PhotographyVillas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya - Exterior PhotographyVillas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Cultural Center
Barranquilla, Colombia
  • Architects: Alejandro Restrepo-Montoya Arquitectura, ETHZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Arango Escobar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Serrano Gómez
  • Lead Architects: Hubert Klumpner, Diego Ceresuela-Wiesmann (ETHZ, Urban-Think Tank_next), Alejandro Restrepo (UPB Medellín)
  • Category: Cultural Center
  • Technical Team: Pablo Levine, Alejandro Jaramillo, Blanca García-Gardelegui, Sebastián Ramírez, Diana Valencia, Daniel Zuluaga, José Fernando Arango
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Andrés Steiner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Iván Solano
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Juan Camio Mejía
  • Landscape Architecture: Nicolás Hermelín
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Elizabeth Parra
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Alfredo Madrigal
  • City: Barranquilla
  • Country: Colombia
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© Alejandro Arango Escobar

Text description provided by the architects. When Hubert Klumpner and Diego Ceresuela Wiesmann from ETH Zurich and Urbanthinktank_next, along with Alejandro Restrepo from UPB Medellín, became involved in the design of the Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, the challenge was not simply to construct an urban facility in a new social housing neighborhood, but to formulate an infrastructure capable of supporting an urban process marked by displacement, migration, and the need to rebuild community.

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Alejandro Restrepo-Montoya Arquitectura
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Cite: "Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya" [Centro Cultural Villas de San Pablo, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092228/villas-de-san-pablo-cultural-center-barranquilla-ethz-plus-alejandro-restrepo-montoya> ISSN 0719-8884

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