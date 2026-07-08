Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya

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Category: Cultural Center

Technical Team: Pablo Levine, Alejandro Jaramillo, Blanca García-Gardelegui, Sebastián Ramírez, Diana Valencia, Daniel Zuluaga, José Fernando Arango

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Andrés Steiner

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Iván Solano

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Juan Camio Mejía

Landscape Architecture: Nicolás Hermelín

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Elizabeth Parra

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Alfredo Madrigal

City: Barranquilla

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. When Hubert Klumpner and Diego Ceresuela Wiesmann from ETH Zurich and Urbanthinktank_next, along with Alejandro Restrepo from UPB Medellín, became involved in the design of the Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, the challenge was not simply to construct an urban facility in a new social housing neighborhood, but to formulate an infrastructure capable of supporting an urban process marked by displacement, migration, and the need to rebuild community.