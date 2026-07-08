Munich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT

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Munich, Germany
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- Area: 1540 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Iwan Baan, Erik Jan Ouwerkerk
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Lead Architect: Diébédo Francis Kéré
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Timber Construction Partner + Execution Planning: HK Architekten- Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT GmbH
- Structural Engineering, Fire Protection, Building Physics: Prof. Stefan Winter (TUM) / bauart Konstruktions GmbH & Co. KG
- Energy Efficiency: Prof. Thomas Auer (TUM)
- Technical Building Services: ITG-Ingenieurgesellschaft für TGA mbH
- Landscape Planning: JÜHLING & KÖPPEL Landschaftsarchitekten
- Construction Management: GAPP GmbH
- City: Munich
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The Kinderoase an der TUM is a new daycare center on the campus of the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Conceived as a vertical kindergarten and built almost entirely in wood, the building offers space for 60 children across 1540 square meters. It is designed to support young professionals — particularly women — in balancing work and family life. The center will be operated by the Studierendenwerk München (Munich Student Union).