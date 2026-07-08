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Munich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT

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Munich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT - Interior Photography, WoodMunich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT - Interior Photography, WoodMunich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT - Image 4 of 31Munich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT - Exterior PhotographyMunich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT - More Images+ 26

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Munich, Germany
  • Timber Construction Partner + Execution Planning: HK Architekten- Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT GmbH
  • Structural Engineering, Fire Protection, Building Physics: Prof. Stefan Winter (TUM) / bauart Konstruktions GmbH & Co. KG
  • Energy Efficiency: Prof. Thomas Auer (TUM)
  • Technical Building Services: ITG-Ingenieurgesellschaft für TGA mbH
  • Landscape Planning: JÜHLING & KÖPPEL Landschaftsarchitekten
  • Construction Management: GAPP GmbH
  • City: Munich
  • Country: Germany
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Munich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT - Interior Photography, Wood
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Kinderoase an der TUM is a new daycare center on the campus of the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Conceived as a vertical kindergarten and built almost entirely in wood, the building offers space for 60 children across 1540 square meters. It is designed to support young professionals — particularly women — in balancing work and family life. The center will be operated by the Studierendenwerk München (Munich Student Union).

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Cite: "Munich Kinderoase Kindergarten / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054059/munich-kinderoase-kindergarten-kere-architecture-plus-hk-architekten-hermann-kaufmann-plus-partner-zt> ISSN 0719-8884

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