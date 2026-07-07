Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House Nears Completion Ahead of October Opening

Save this picture! Snøhetta’s Shanghai Grand Opera House, 2026. Image © STUDIO FANG

Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House has entered its final construction phase. Preparations are underway for the building's official opening on October 17, 2026, kicking off a performance season featuring 82 performances across 47 acclaimed productions. Snøhetta's spiralling design for the new cultural venue was selected via an international competition in 2016. In 2019, the architecture firm, along with East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (ECADI), Theatre Projects, and Nagata Acoustics, was formally commissioned to deliver the building from concept to completion. The project was originally set to be completed in 2025, as part of a broader cultural master plan aimed at reinforcing Shanghai's role as an international centre of culture and innovation.

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The new Opera House is an anchor point of a new urban master plan for Shanghai. As stated in the country's 13th Five-Year Plan, the venue is expected to become a major cultural landmark and strengthen Shanghai's cultural and global influence. Details about the opening programme will be announced closer to the opening date. So far, the project aims to attract a broad audience by offering traditional Chinese opera, Western opera, classical concerts, and more experimental performances for younger audiences.

The 146,786 m² building is positioned along the convex bank of the Huangpu River, in the Expo Houtan neighbourhood. It brings together three state-of-the-art auditoriums within a single, sweeping shell: a 2,000-seat main auditorium at the centre of the Opera, a 1,200-seat second stage designed to offer a more intimate setting for smaller productions, and a 1,000-seat flexible stage providing space for more experimental performances. According to the architects, the building's shape is inspired by "the fluid motions of the human body in dance and theatre, embracing the site in harmony with the ebb and flow of the river."

The helical roof extends the project into the public realm, with the surrounding landscape adopting a radial layout that mirrors the opera house's geometry. A spiralling stairway connects the ground to a sweeping roofscape that offers 24-hour, year-round community access, opening up views toward the city and riverbanks. The roofscape serves as a public stage, an elevated observation platform, and a civic gathering ground. At night, the Opera's exterior lights change the appearance of the stage towers, transforming them into glowing lanterns and illuminating the roof and skyline. The surroundings will also be activated by a series of restaurants, galleries, exhibitions, museums, education centres, libraries, and small cinemas.

The sweeping gesture continues to the interior, now taking its final shape. Designed to support performances across different scales and genres, the interior offers a particular spatial rhythm, with sculptural deep-red volumes winding through the halls. Expansive glass panes open the main hall to natural light. The soft silk used for the interior lining contrasts with the white exterior, while oak forms the main floors of the galleries and the interior of the hall, ensuring good acoustic properties. In the hall, the wood is stained in hues of dark red in harmony with the coloured volumes.

Other examples of cultural architecture around the world are being developed by renowned international firms. Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi, the new performing arts institution designed by the late architect Frank Gehry, has recently started construction and is expected to open in 2030. Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has unveiled new images of the National Juneteenth Museum, scheduled to begin construction in fall 2026, which will serve as a national centre dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of Juneteenth. Denmark's ARoS Aarhus Art Museum has unveiled As Seen Below – The Dome, a new Skyspace by American artist James Turrell that completes The Next Level, the museum's approximately 4,000-square-metre underground expansion designed by Schmidt Hammer Lassen.