School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Portivechju, built on its promontory, developed for a long time around its historic center before opening up toward the sea. Its rampart—which serves as both a fortification and a living space—defines the town's layout and reflects a constant dialogue between topography and architecture.

Located at the foot of this rampart, the school embraces this same logic. Arranged across two terraces, it is structured by a wall that connects the different levels while adapting to the slope. This rampart-like form becomes the project's defining feature: through its shape, materials, and boldness, it extends the dialogue between history and landscape. The school thus emerges as a special place for passing on this heritage.