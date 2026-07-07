  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture

School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture

Save

School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodSchool covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture - Image 3 of 18School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamSchool covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture - Image 5 of 18School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture
Porto-Vecchio, France
  • Architects: CGZ Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  116
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Thibault Savary
  • Lead Architects: CGZ Architecture
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Thibault Savary

Text description provided by the architects. Portivechju, built on its promontory, developed for a long time around its historic center before opening up toward the sea. Its rampart—which serves as both a fortification and a living space—defines the town's layout and reflects a constant dialogue between topography and architecture.
Located at the foot of this rampart, the school embraces this same logic. Arranged across two terraces, it is structured by a wall that connects the different levels while adapting to the slope. This rampart-like form becomes the project's defining feature: through its shape, materials, and boldness, it extends the dialogue between history and landscape. The school thus emerges as a special place for passing on this heritage.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CGZ Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "School covered playground Jean Santini - Porto-vecchio - Corsica / CGZ Architecture" 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054003/school-covered-playground-jean-santini-porto-vecchio-corsica-cgz-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags