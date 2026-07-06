Renovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti

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Text description provided by the architects. The terraced houses designed by Marko Šlajmer and his colleagues were built in 1957 as one of the first cooperative housing developments, reflecting the active initiative and optimism of a generation of young architects. The ensemble is characterized by rational construction, efficient use of space, and a high standard of living culture, while at the same time standing out for its innovative spatial concept. Compared to today's open and bright living spaces, the original apartment layout is characterized by small rooms and limited natural light.