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Renovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti

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Renovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingRenovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ShelvingRenovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Shelving, Table, Lighting, ChairRenovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti - Exterior PhotographyRenovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative Progres - Mirje Ljubljana / dans arhitekti - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Ljubljana, Slovenia
  • Architects: dans arhitekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miran Kambic
  • Lead Architects: dans arhitekti
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Renovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Miran Kambic

Text description provided by the architects. The terraced houses designed by Marko Šlajmer and his colleagues were built in 1957 as one of the first cooperative housing developments, reflecting the active initiative and optimism of a generation of young architects. The ensemble is characterized by rational construction, efficient use of space, and a high standard of living culture, while at the same time standing out for its innovative spatial concept. Compared to today's open and bright living spaces, the original apartment layout is characterized by small rooms and limited natural light.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSlovenia
Cite: "Renovation of two terraced houses of the housing cooperative "Progres - Mirje" Ljubljana / dans arhitekti" 06 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043024/renovation-of-two-terraced-houses-of-the-housing-cooperative-progres-mirje-ljubljana-dans-arhitekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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