Eduardo Souto de Moura Receives UIA Gold Medal at Ceremony Held in Sagrada Família, Barcelona

Save this picture! Casa das Histórias Paula Rego / Eduardo Souto de Moura. Image © Bosc d'Anjouvia Flickr under CC

On June 30, 2026, Portuguese architect Eduardo Souto de Moura received the 2026 UIA Gold Medal, the highest distinction awarded by the International Union of Architects, during a ceremony held at the Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona. Presented as part of the 2026 UIA World Congress of Architects, taking place from June 28 to July 2, the award recognizes Souto de Moura's sustained contribution to architecture through a body of work defined by contextual sensitivity, material precision, and a lasting influence on contemporary architectural culture.

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Established in 1984 and presented every three years, the UIA Gold Medal honors architects whose work has made a significant contribution to the discipline over time. The 2026 medal was announced in April, with the UIA recognizing Souto de Moura's architecture for its "intelligence, restraint, and a profound sense of responsibility toward society." Across projects spanning housing, civic buildings, cultural institutions, and infrastructure, his work is characterized by careful attention to place, materiality, and construction, reflecting an architectural approach grounded in precision rather than formal spectacle.

Held within one of Barcelona's most significant architectural landmarks, the award ceremony brought together representatives of the UIA, the Portuguese government, and members of the international architectural community attending the World Congress. The recognition adds to a series of international distinctions received by Souto de Moura throughout his career, including the 2011 Pritzker Architecture Prize.

The medal presentation is followed by a program organized by the Portuguese Architects Association (Ordem dos Arquitectos) and Casa da Arquitetura, celebrating both Souto de Moura's work and the international presence of Portuguese architecture. Taking place on July 1 under the High Patronage of the President of the Portuguese Republic, the events include a public discussion at Disseny Hub Barcelona, where Souto de Moura joins architects Inês Lobo and Manuel Aires Mateus for a conversation on contemporary architectural practice and the future of the discipline, moderated by Wilfried Wang.

The program concludes at Moco Museum Barcelona with the opening of Ucronia: Imaginary Monuments, an installation produced by Casa da Arquitetura and created by Eduardo Souto de Moura in collaboration with 18—25 Research Studio. Curated by Pedro Bandeira and Paula Melâneo, the project revisits a series of previously unseen drawings produced by the architect between 1975 and 1976, transforming his "imaginary monuments" into a sequence of moving-image works. Through the reinterpretation of archival material, the installation explores the relationship between architecture, representation, and digital media, while serving as a preview of a larger exhibition and accompanying publication scheduled to be presented at Casa da Arquitetura in Matosinhos, Portugal, in 2027.

The ceremony and accompanying program take place within a broader context of architectural discourse unfolding across Barcelona during the 2026 UIA World Congress of Architects, which opened on June 28. Alongside the congress sessions, public discussions such as "Beyond Recognition: Exploring the Role of Architectural Awards" happened on June 29, reflecting on the evolving meaning of architectural accolades within contemporary practice. At the same time, the city hosts a range of exhibitions as part of the congress framework, including What is This? A Spa, a Gym, a Zoo for Tiny Animals? at the Palau Victòria Eugènia, presented by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe and on view until July 5, 2026, which re-examines the institution's archive through models, drawings, and documentation of interventions at the Barcelona Pavilion since 1986.