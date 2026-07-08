Spatial Renewal and Scene Stitching of Birland Food Court / Atelier Diving Bell

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Category: Landscape Architecture

Deasign Team: Di Huang, Feiqi Zhao, Yaoyao, Mingfeng Xiao, Lingxia Meng, Shenghua Wu, Yixuan Li

Partners: Hangzhou Shuxing Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Membrane Structure Design: Shenzhen Zhongheng Membrane Structure Design Institute, S.Cene Studio

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the core area of Liangzhu Culture Village—Birland. As a typical low-density, open-air cultural and artistic block, it adopts a composite positioning of "community support + cultural light-vacation + cultural-art fusion." It not only carries the daily life of local residents but also attracts families, creative design enthusiasts, pet lovers, and outdoor communities with its unique placemaking spirit. Birland Food Court sits at the golden section of the commercial circulation, serving as a key hub connecting Birland Plaza, Villagers' Plaza, and the core green space. It acts as the critical piece in activating the vitality of the entire district.