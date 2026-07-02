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Mexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler

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Mexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler - Interior PhotographyMexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler - Exterior PhotographyMexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler - Interior Photography, WoodMexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler - Image 5 of 16Mexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler - More Images+ 11

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Mixed Use Architecture, Sports Architecture, Football Stadium
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Gensler
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21714
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio
  • Lead Architects: Federico Montero, Omar Quesada
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Mexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. The Mexican Football Federation's reimagined High-Performance Center (CAR) sets a new global standard, optimizing operations, wellness, and athletic performance. This is a space designed to inspire pride, strengthen teams, and prepare national squads to achieve historic milestones.

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Gensler
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GlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureStadiumsFootball stadiumMexico

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GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureStadiumsFootball stadiumMexico
Cite: "Mexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042881/mexican-football-federation-high-performance-center-car-rockwell-group-with-gensler> ISSN 0719-8884

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