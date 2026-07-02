Mexican Football Federation High-Performance Center (CAR) / Gensler

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Sports Architecture, Football Stadium

Design Team: Erick Martinez, Mariana Vasquez-Colmenares, Daniela Ortega, Efren Obregon, Edrey Gonzalez

Technical Team: Jose Antonio Chong, Julieta Boy

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The Mexican Football Federation's reimagined High-Performance Center (CAR) sets a new global standard, optimizing operations, wellness, and athletic performance. This is a space designed to inspire pride, strengthen teams, and prepare national squads to achieve historic milestones.