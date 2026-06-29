Makino's Roadside Station / Wakatake Town Planning Research Institute + STUDIO YY + WORKSTATION

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Category: Train Station, Public Architecture

Architects: Tsuyoshi Nakamoto, Yuichi Tanaka, Yahiro Sato, Kohei Ichikawa, Akiko Takahashi, Hiroshi Takahashi

City: Kochi

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sakawa, Kochi Prefecture — the birthplace of Tomitaro Makino, the father of Japanese botany — this roadside station (Michi-no-Eki) was selected through an open proposal competition. To honor the legacy of Dr. Makino, whose name the facility bears, we set aside the given conditions and started from zero, driven by a single ambition: to draw out the full beauty of the natural landscape that Makino himself cherished in Sakawa. The town's mayor, who served on the jury, later remarked that our proposal had appeared in his dreams — a testament to how deeply the design was rooted in the spirit of Sakawa.