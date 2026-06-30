Educational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten

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Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Schools • Rottenburg am Neckar, Germany Architects: Bez+Kock Architekten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1165 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Brigida González

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Carlucci , Carlucci , Conluto , Conluto , Creaton , Creaton , DekoZell , DekoZell , Eloxal , Eloxal , Equipe Ceramicas , Equipe Ceramicas , FSB Franz Schneider Brakel GmbH , FSB Franz Schneider Brakel GmbH , Gerflor , Gerflor , Joro , Kvadrat , NBK Architectural Terracotta , PurNatur , +4 PurNatur , Roma , Saint-Gobain Weber , Saint-Gobain Weber -4 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Martin Bez, Thorsten Kock

Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Schools

Design Team: Iris Schulenberg, Gudrun Keller, Burcu Adak-Ufacik, Michael Onneken

Project Management: Ernst2 Architekten, Stuttgart

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: wh-p GmbH Beratende Ingenieure, Stuttgart

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ingenieurbüro Schwarz, Stuttgart

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ebök GmbH, Tübingen

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ebök GmbH, Tübingen

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sinfiro GmbH & Co. KG, Balingen

Landscape Architecture: frei raum concept, Rottenburg am Neckar

City: Rottenburg am Neckar

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. A multi-generational educational center featuring a kindergarten, music school, and adult education center was to be designed directly on the city moat of Rottenburg's medieval historic center. The adjacent, historically protected school building from 1887 was to be integrated into the project. To carry on the history of this place and honor the quality of the historic school building, a contemporary twin building was constructed next to it.