Educational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten

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Rottenburg am Neckar, Germany
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Architects: Bez+Kock Architekten
- Area: 1165 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Brigida González
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Manufacturers: Carlucci, Carlucci, Conluto, Conluto, Creaton, Creaton, DekoZell, DekoZell, Eloxal, Eloxal, Equipe Ceramicas, Equipe Ceramicas, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel GmbH, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel GmbH, Gerflor, Gerflor, Joro, Kvadrat, NBK Architectural Terracotta, PurNatur, +4
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Lead Architects: Martin Bez, Thorsten Kock
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Schools
- Design Team: Iris Schulenberg, Gudrun Keller, Burcu Adak-Ufacik, Michael Onneken
- Project Management: Ernst2 Architekten, Stuttgart
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: wh-p GmbH Beratende Ingenieure, Stuttgart
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ingenieurbüro Schwarz, Stuttgart
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ebök GmbH, Tübingen
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ebök GmbH, Tübingen
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sinfiro GmbH & Co. KG, Balingen
- Landscape Architecture: frei raum concept, Rottenburg am Neckar
- City: Rottenburg am Neckar
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. A multi-generational educational center featuring a kindergarten, music school, and adult education center was to be designed directly on the city moat of Rottenburg's medieval historic center. The adjacent, historically protected school building from 1887 was to be integrated into the project. To carry on the history of this place and honor the quality of the historic school building, a contemporary twin building was constructed next to it.