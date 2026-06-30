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Educational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten

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Educational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten - Image 2 of 25Educational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten - Interior PhotographyEducational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten - FacadeEducational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten - Interior PhotographyEducational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Schools
Rottenburg am Neckar, Germany
  • Architects: Bez+Kock Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brigida González
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carlucci, Carlucci, Conluto, Conluto, Creaton, Creaton, DekoZell, DekoZell, Eloxal, Eloxal, Equipe Ceramicas, Equipe Ceramicas, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel GmbH, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel GmbH, Gerflor, Gerflor, Joro, Kvadrat, NBK Architectural Terracotta, PurNatur, +4
  • Lead Architects: Martin Bez, Thorsten Kock
  • Design Team: Iris Schulenberg, Gudrun Keller, Burcu Adak-Ufacik, Michael Onneken
  • Project Management: Ernst2 Architekten, Stuttgart
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: wh-p GmbH Beratende Ingenieure, Stuttgart
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ingenieurbüro Schwarz, Stuttgart
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ebök GmbH, Tübingen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ebök GmbH, Tübingen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sinfiro GmbH & Co. KG, Balingen
  • Landscape Architecture: frei raum concept, Rottenburg am Neckar
  • City: Rottenburg am Neckar
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Educational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten - Facade
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-generational educational center featuring a kindergarten, music school, and adult education center was to be designed directly on the city moat of Rottenburg's medieval historic center. The adjacent, historically protected school building from 1887 was to be integrated into the project. To carry on the history of this place and honor the quality of the historic school building, a contemporary twin building was constructed next to it.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSchoolsGermany
Cite: "Educational Center with an Adult Education School, Music School and Kindergarten / Bez+Kock Architekten" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042793/educational-center-with-an-adult-education-school-music-school-and-kindergarten-bez-plus-kock-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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