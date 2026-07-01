Rural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura

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Category: Tourism, Refurbishment, Renovation

Design Team: Francisco Escapil, Julia Cattani, Lucila Pistolesi, Fermin Indavere

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Chocha

City: Rawson

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. La Reunión is set on a large-scale rural site on the outskirts of Rawson, in the province of Buenos Aires, within a dense and uncommon woodland in the otherwise open geography of the area. The project begins with the recovery of a small existing rural house, consolidating its compact volume and austere character as the foundation of the ensemble.