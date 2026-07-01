  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Argentina
  5. Rural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura

Rural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura

Save

Rural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyRural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyRural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura - Image 7 of 26Rural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, CourtyardRural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Tourism, Refurbishment, Renovation
Rawson, Argentina
  • Design Team: Francisco Escapil, Julia Cattani, Lucila Pistolesi, Fermin Indavere
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Chocha
  • City: Rawson
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. La Reunión is set on a large-scale rural site on the outskirts of Rawson, in the province of Buenos Aires, within a dense and uncommon woodland in the otherwise open geography of the area. The project begins with the recovery of a small existing rural house, consolidating its compact volume and austere character as the foundation of the ensemble.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IR arquitectura
Office
Menhir Arquitectura
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina
Cite: "Rural Guesthouse La Reunión / IR arquitectura + Menhir Arquitectura" 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042786/rural-guesthouse-la-reunion-ir-arquitectura-plus-menhir-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags