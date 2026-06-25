  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. "I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure": Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition

"I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure": Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition

Subscriber Access

Save

When the New Museum's original SANAA-designed building, a stack of shifted opaque boxes wrapped in a metal mesh skin, opened in 2007, it already seemed destined for some form of expansion to relieve the vertical pressure created by its constrained circulation and limited footprint. In March, the museum unveiled its long-anticipated addition, designed by OMA's Shohei Shigematsu and Rem Koolhaas. The angular and slightly set-back companion building doubles the museum's exhibition capacity while reshaping the institution's relationship to the city and to the original SANAA structure by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa.

At the building's press opening, Koolhaas described the project "not simply as an extension but as a complement or counterpart." Shigematsu later elaborated: "We thought about designing a pair composed of two distinct and yet highly connected buildings. One is more vertical and introverted. The other is more horizontal and extraverted."

"I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure": Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition - Image 2 of 20"I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure": Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition - Image 3 of 20"I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure": Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition - Image 4 of 20"I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure": Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition - Image 5 of 20I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure: Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition - More Images+ 15

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Vladimir Belogolovsky
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Vladimir Belogolovsky. ""I Don't Separate Architecture and Infrastructure": Interview With Shohei Shigematsu on OMA's New Museum Addition" 25 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042708/i-dont-separate-architecture-and-infrastructure-interview-with-shohei-shigematsu-on-omas-new-museum-addition> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags