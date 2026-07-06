The Shape of Water: 20 Aquatic Centers Building Collective Landscapes

Save this picture! The Gerland Aquatic and Sports Center / 4_32 architecte © Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

Most people probably have their own ritual when entering a swimming pool. Some dive in without hesitation, others start by dipping their toes, some swim for sport, and others immerse themselves simply for pleasure. Whether individual or shared, intense or contemplative, every experience with water takes place within an environment carefully designed to receive it.

Architecture and water belong to opposing realms. While architecture defines boundaries and contains space, water constantly seeks to spread beyond them. It is from this tension between the solid and the liquid that aquatic centers emerge. In these buildings, the presence of water transforms everything around it. Light breaks into shifting reflections, sounds acquire a distinctive reverberation, temperature and humidity shape the atmosphere of the spaces, and materials and construction systems are continuously put to the test. Yet their uniqueness is not merely technical.

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