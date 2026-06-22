Kurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei

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Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten

General Contractor : Fujiki Komuten, Kurashiki Branch, Chudenko Corporation, Kurashiki Branch, Takasago Thermal Engineering, Hiroshima Branch Okayama Office, Saikyu Kogyo, Okayama Branch

City: Kurashiki

Country: Japan

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A serene and welcoming facility that blends seamlessly into the neighborhood – As the on-site nursery school for Kurashiki Central Hospital, the building was reconstructed in response to the aging and limited capacity of the former facility. We placed great importance on preserving the orange-tiled streetscape, long cherished by the local community, for future generations, and aimed for an exterior that harmonizes with the surrounding facilities, such as the hospital, nursing school, and preventive medicine plaza. Low eaves and horizontal lines, combined with the soft tones of the orange roof tiles, create a calm and composed appearance.