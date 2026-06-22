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Kurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei

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Kurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior PhotographyKurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, WoodKurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingKurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei - Image 5 of 29Kurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Kurashiki, Japan
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  908
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SS Co., Ltd.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aica Kogyo Company, Limited, Biyo, MARUEI KAWARA, Nikko Sash Seisakusho
  • General Contractor : Fujiki Komuten, Kurashiki Branch, Chudenko Corporation, Kurashiki Branch, Takasago Thermal Engineering, Hiroshima Branch Okayama Office, Saikyu Kogyo, Okayama Branch
  • City: Kurashiki
  • Country: Japan
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Kurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography
© SS Co., Ltd.

A serene and welcoming facility that blends seamlessly into the neighborhood – As the on-site nursery school for Kurashiki Central Hospital, the building was reconstructed in response to the aging and limited capacity of the former facility. We placed great importance on preserving the orange-tiled streetscape, long cherished by the local community, for future generations, and aimed for an exterior that harmonizes with the surrounding facilities, such as the hospital, nursing school, and preventive medicine plaza. Low eaves and horizontal lines, combined with the soft tones of the orange roof tiles, create a calm and composed appearance.

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Cite: "Kurashiki Central Hospital Miwa Nursery School / Nikken Sekkei" 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042640/kurashiki-central-hospital-miwa-nursery-school-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

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