The Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2026 Unveils Full Program, Venues, and Participants for 'How Much?'

Save this picture! Linnahall sügisel, 2020. Image © Hrleophotos via Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Following its 7th edition in 2024, an event centered around the theme "Resources For a Future," the Tallinn Architecture Biennale is coming back in 2026 with the question of "How Much?" Organised by the Estonian Centre for Architecture and curated by Stuudio TÄNA, Mark Aleksander Fischer, and Mira Samonig. From September 9 to November 30, 2026, the biennale will explore the relationship between constraint, cost, and architecture, often in the margins of the architectural discourse but inevitably shaping the built environment, to ultimately unlock new ways of understanding the meaning of value, affordability, and responsibility in architecture. The organization recently released the full program of exhibitions, workshops, concerts, family events, and films for TAB 2026, addressed to both architects and the general public.

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The event revolves around "the paradox of cheapness in architecture," proposing frugality as a counterpoint, encouraging participants to rethink value beyond price while considering long-term impacts of design on communities, resources, and the environment. The topic is addressed on two fronts: architectural strategies emerging from conditions of constraint, scarcity, and limited resources, and the broader costs behind the economic realities of construction. To bring these issues up for discussion, the TAB 2026 Official Programme consists of five main events: a Curatorial Exhibition, a Symposium, a Vision Competition Exhibition, an Installation Programme, and an International Architecture Schools' Exhibition.

The Biennale's main venue is Tallinn's Linnahall, a partially abandoned multipurpose sports venue that will be open for the duration of the Biennale. The monumental seaside complex was built for the 1980 Summer Olympics and is considered to be a significant example of late Soviet modernism in Estonia. A Satellite Program of exhibitions, workshops, concerts, family events, films, and various activities will also be held across the city, including the Estonian Museum of Architecture, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), and the EKKM – Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia.

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This inquiry begins with Tallinn's Linnahall, a protected 20th-century landmark. Long abandoned yet continuously debated, the building itself embodies the Biennale's central theme: reconstruction is too expensive, demolition equally so, and delayed decisions add further costs. Linnahall is more than a venue: it acts as a curatorial agent demonstrating that "how much" is not just numbers, but a spatial, political, and cultural question of value. – Curator Mira Samonig

The Curatorial Exhibition brings together a diverse range of international practitioners from Austria, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania, Hungary, Mexico, Sweden, Spain, and the United States, whose work collectively interrogates the economic, material, and ethical dimensions of architectural production. Spanning critiques of architecture's financialised condition to proposals exploring reuse, resource-conscious construction, and alternative models of development, the participating projects open up a multiplicity of perspectives on what architecture truly costs and what it can be worth. Participants include asphalt / Kollektiv für Architektur, Avarrus Arkkitehdit, baubüro in situ, Bimberg&Frenz, HouseEurope!, KAVAKAVA, Mantas Peteraitis Architecture Studio, Márton Pintér, Max von Werz Arquitectos, O–P, SALTO Architects, Secretary, SEE:4C – South-Eastern Europe: 4 Cities, Studio TAKK, Tõnis Savi / Anthony Clay Bureau, and VARES.

Complementing these international voices, an Estonian Collective Exhibit gathers local architecture offices presenting work shaped by budgetary constraints that have nonetheless demonstrated lasting aesthetic and structural value. The International Architecture Schools' Exhibition "Capital-A Affordable Architecture", on view at the Estonian Museum of Architecture from 10 September to 30 November, will bring together students and tutors from institutions including the University of Applied Arts Vienna, UMPRUM Prague, the Royal College of Art London, the Kharkiv School of Architecture, and the Estonian Academy of Arts, collectively recentering affordability as a core spatial question rather than a peripheral economic concern.

On Friday, 11 September 2026, during the Opening Week at EKA – Estonian Academy of Arts, TAB will hold the "Sounds Expensive" Symposium, exploring the illusions and hidden costs that shape architectural practice and value. Adopting a practice-driven perspective on how architects navigate economies, constraints, and systems of value, the event combines expertise from architectural practice, research, theory, and critical writing. Keynote speakers include writer and curator Phineas Harper (UK), Professor of Architecture Claire Zimmerman (Canada), and architects and researchers Thomas Flores and Mathias Palazzi (France), while panel discussions feature a broad selection of participants from the Curatorial Exhibition. The Symposium will be preceded on 10 September by the EKA Arh Conference "To Be Continued…", exploring how architecture can move forward by building on existing knowledge and practices in the face of climate and resource challenges.

Finally, the TAB 2026 competitions extend the theme "How Much?" across two distinct formats. The Installation Competition "Budget Bougie" invited architects to design a temporary outdoor pavilion exploring how limited resources can generate spatial richness, with the winning project "Resonance" by Aru Ma Architects (Shanghai/Tokyo) transforming standard materials such as rebar, rope, limestone, and plywood into an acoustically sensitive courtyard defined by light, wind, and gravity. The Vision Competition Exhibition "From Void to Value: Revisioning Tallinn's Old Town", on view at the Tammsaare Park Outdoor Gallery from 16 October to 12 November 2026, presents proposals for an unresolved urban site at the southern edge of Tallinn's historic centre.

Also in Europe, Concéntrico, the large-scale laboratory for architecture, design, and urban experimentation, has officially inaugurated its six-day calendar of activities. The festival is transforming the Spanish city of Logroño from June 18 to 23, 2026, with a series of performative practices in public space, including 24 installations by international studios and creators. On June 29th, a collective discussion titled "Beyond Recognition: Exploring the Role of Architectural Awards" is taking place in Barcelona, on the occasion of the UIA World Congress of Architects 2026. Looking ahead to future events, the themes for the national pavilions at the 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale are already being announced, such as the Iceland Pavilion, examining the country's bathing culture.