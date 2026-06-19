Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + K-Studio

Save this picture! © BREBA Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

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Category: Hotels

Interior Design: Afroditi (Public areas and F&B outlets: Lobby / Three Admirals lounge - Oliviera Restaurant / The Private Kitchen – SPA – Oliviera Terrace – The Library), Alexander Waterworth Interiors (Guestrooms), K-Studio (Ormos Beach Club), MKV Design (Five Bedroom Royal Villa), Alexandros N. Tombazis and Associates Architects S.A. (Coral & Friends Kids Club)

Art Curation: Mare Studio

Landscape Design: Coopers Hill (Schematic Design), Alexandros N. Tombazis and Associates Architects S.A., (Built Design, Hardscape and Softscape), K-Studio (Built Design, Softspace), Greenways Hellas (Built Design, Softspace, Planting Design)

Structural Engineering: Liontos & Associates, Statiki - Structural Engineering Consulting S.A.

Mep Engineering: TEAM E-M Consulting Engineers S.A.

Lighting Design: Delta - Theta Lighting Consultants, P-square / Philippopoulou - Partheniou

Acoustic Design: G & N Schubert Consultants

Audiovisual Consultant: G.E. Technology & Acoustics

Traffic Design: Denco Transport Engineers

Geotechnical Design: Geognosi S.A.

Kitchen, Laundry Consultant: Xenex S.A.

Main Contractor: TEMES S.A.

City: Pilos

Country: Greece

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Text description provided by the architects. Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino is a destination resort that upholds the standards of a global luxury brand while remaining deeply rooted in its context. Set above the bay of Navarino in the Peloponnese, the resort was to feel expansive yet intimate, luxurious yet grounded—offering not only amenities but a meaningful connection to land, culture, and climate.