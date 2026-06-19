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Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + K-Studio

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hotels
Pilos, Greece
  • Category: Hotels
  • Interior Design: Afroditi (Public areas and F&B outlets: Lobby / Three Admirals lounge - Oliviera Restaurant / The Private Kitchen – SPA – Oliviera Terrace – The Library), Alexander Waterworth Interiors (Guestrooms), K-Studio (Ormos Beach Club), MKV Design (Five Bedroom Royal Villa), Alexandros N. Tombazis and Associates Architects S.A. (Coral & Friends Kids Club)
  • Art Curation: Mare Studio
  • Landscape Design: Coopers Hill (Schematic Design), Alexandros N. Tombazis and Associates Architects S.A., (Built Design, Hardscape and Softscape), K-Studio (Built Design, Softspace), Greenways Hellas (Built Design, Softspace, Planting Design)
  • Structural Engineering: Liontos & Associates, Statiki - Structural Engineering Consulting S.A.
  • Mep Engineering: TEAM E-M Consulting Engineers S.A.
  • Lighting Design: Delta - Theta Lighting Consultants, P-square / Philippopoulou - Partheniou
  • Acoustic Design: G & N Schubert Consultants
  • Audiovisual Consultant: G.E. Technology & Acoustics
  • Traffic Design: Denco Transport Engineers
  • Geotechnical Design: Geognosi S.A.
  • Kitchen, Laundry Consultant: Xenex S.A.
  • Main Contractor: TEMES S.A.
  • City: Pilos
  • Country: Greece
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© BREBA Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Text description provided by the architects. Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino is a destination resort that upholds the standards of a global luxury brand while remaining deeply rooted in its context. Set above the bay of Navarino in the Peloponnese, the resort was to feel expansive yet intimate, luxurious yet grounded—offering not only amenities but a meaningful connection to land, culture, and climate.

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A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects
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Cite: "Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino / A.N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + K-Studio" 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042569/mandarin-oriental-costa-navarino-an-tombazis-and-associates-architects-plus-k-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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