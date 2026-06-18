The House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

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Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse

Design Project Management And Construction: La Cabina de la Curiosidad

Construction Team: Fabián Tenorio, Luis Ramos, Patricio Suárez, Luis Morales, Cristóbal Narváez Colta, Marie Combette, Daniel Moreno Flores

Structural Consulting: Patricio Cevallos

Illustrations: Paulina Flores, Daniel Moreno Flores, Marie Combette

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

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Adapting to the existing city - Cities are constantly growing; new neighborhoods and suburbs are spreading across the territory. Citizens have to travel further and further to reach their workplace. New constructions require significant energy expenditure and even generate many pollutants. The most timely and coherent approach is to inhabit what already exists, even to invest a lower cost.