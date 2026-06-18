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  5. The House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

The House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

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The House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairThe House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamThe House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, TableThe House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior PhotographyThe House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Quito, Ecuador
  • Design Project Management And Construction: La Cabina de la Curiosidad
  • Construction Team: Fabián Tenorio, Luis Ramos, Patricio Suárez, Luis Morales, Cristóbal Narváez Colta, Marie Combette, Daniel Moreno Flores
  • Structural Consulting: Patricio Cevallos
  • Illustrations: Paulina Flores, Daniel Moreno Flores, Marie Combette
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
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The House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Andrés V. Fotografía

Adapting to the existing city - Cities are constantly growing; new neighborhoods and suburbs are spreading across the territory. Citizens have to travel further and further to reach their workplace. New constructions require significant energy expenditure and even generate many pollutants. The most timely and coherent approach is to inhabit what already exists, even to invest a lower cost.

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La Cabina de la Curiosidad
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseEcuador
Cite: "The House of the Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad" [La Casa de las Maywas / La Cabina de la Curiosidad] 18 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042508/the-house-of-the-maywas-la-cabina-de-la-curiosidad> ISSN 0719-8884

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