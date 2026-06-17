On Housing, Public Space, and Climate Resilience: In Conversation with the Winners of the 2026 UIA 2030 Award

Save this picture! Meishe River Restoration: Turning Grey Into Green, China, by Turenscape. Image Courtesy of International Union of Architects (UIA)

Established through a collaboration between the International Union of Architects (UIA) and UN-Habitat, the UIA 2030 Award recognizes projects that demonstrate how design can contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Announced during the 2026 World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, the third cycle of the biennial award honored projects that address issues ranging from water management and affordable housing to participatory planning, access to public space, and climate resilience.

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Selected from projects across the globe, the 2026 winners showcase diverse approaches to creating more inclusive, resilient, and environmentally responsive communities. From the ecological restoration of urban waterways in China and flood-adaptive public landscapes in Spain to community-led housing initiatives in India and participatory infrastructure in Kenya, the recognized projects offer replicable models for addressing contemporary urban challenges. Following the announcement of the winners, ArchDaily had the chance to talk with the architects, designers, and organizations behind these acclaimed interventions to learn more about their design processes, the challenges they encountered, and the broader role architecture can play in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.