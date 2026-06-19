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Vancouver Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects Behind North America's Most Livable City

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As the overview of the FIFA World Cup 2026 cities continues, we move on to what is currently the most livable city in North America, Vancouver. Dubbed the city of glass by artist Douglas Coupland, who was referring to the downtown's dominant steel-and-glass architectural aesthetic, the city actually boasts diverse architecture, from 20th-century Edwardian buildings to unique 21st-century modernist sites.

Vancouver is known for its good quality of life and access to nature. Although it comes at a price, the city offers high-quality services and ample recreational and public spaces, as seen in its architecture. There are many repurposed office and institutional buildings that have taken on a second life as public and hospitality spaces.

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Hana Abdel
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Cite: Hana Abdel. "Vancouver Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects Behind North America's Most Livable City" 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042497/vancouver-architecture-city-guide-20-projects-behind-north-americas-most-livable-city> ISSN 0719-8884

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