Lorcan O’Herlihy, Founding Principal of LOHA, Passes Away at 66

Lorcan O'Herlihy, the Irish-born architect, educator, and founder of Los Angeles-based Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects (LOHA), has died at the age of 66. His death was confirmed by the firm on June 14, 2026. Over a career spanning more than three decades, O'Herlihy became known for advancing an architectural practice centered on housing, urbanism, and social engagement, helping shape conversations around density, affordability, and the civic role of design in contemporary cities.

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Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1959, O'Herlihy studied architecture at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, graduating in 1981. He later pursued a Master of Arts in History and Critical Thinking at the Architectural Association in London, where his research focused on social engagement and urban strategies. Before establishing his own practice, he worked with several internationally recognized offices, including Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates, I. M. Pei and Partners, and Steven Holl Architects. In 1994, he founded Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects in Los Angeles, a city that would become the primary laboratory for his investigations into housing, public space, and urban transformation.

Throughout its development, LOHA established a distinctive position within Southern California's architectural landscape. The practice became particularly recognized for multifamily housing and mixed-use developments that challenged conventional relationships between private and public space. Projects such as Formosa1140 in West Hollywood, Habitat 825, Mariposa1038, SL11024, and MLK1101 Supportive Housing explored how courtyards, outdoor circulation, terraces, pocket parks, and shared spaces could foster social interaction within increasingly dense urban environments. O'Herlihy frequently described architecture as operating within broader political, developmental, environmental, and social frameworks, arguing that buildings should be understood not as isolated objects but as active participants in shaping urban life. Reflecting this position, he stated that he believed "architecture is a social act" and that architects should pursue "work of consequence."

The firm's work expanded beyond Los Angeles over time, including the establishment of a Detroit office in 2016. There, LOHA contributed to projects addressing questions of urban revitalization and neighborhood development, including work in Brush Park and Milwaukee Junction. Across both cities, O'Herlihy's projects often engaged with contrasting conditions of density and vacancy, examining how architecture could respond to shifting demographic, economic, and social realities while maintaining a focus on community life and public space.

Beyond practice, O'Herlihy maintained an active academic career. He taught and lectured internationally at institutions including the Architectural Association, SCI-Arc, Columbia University, Carnegie Mellon University, Pratt Institute, Cranbrook Academy of Art, and the University of Southern California, where he served as Adjunct Professor. His professional and academic pursuits frequently informed one another, culminating in publications such as Architecture Is a Social Act (2020), which articulated many of the principles that guided his work and reflected his long-standing interest in the relationship between architecture and the broader forces shaping cities.

O'Herlihy's contributions were widely recognized throughout his career. In 2004, he was named an Emerging Voice by the Architectural League of New York, and in 2009, he was elevated to the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects. Under his leadership, LOHA completed more than 100 projects across three continents and received over 200 national and international awards, including eight AIA National Awards, the World Architecture Festival Housing Prize, the AIA Los Angeles Gold Medal, the AIA California Maybeck Award, and the AIA California Lifetime Achievement Award. In March 2026, LOHA announced a transition to a collective ownership structure, elevating seven long-time collaborators to leadership roles within the practice. Presented as a continuation of the studio's collaborative culture, the move reflected O'Herlihy's commitment to the long-term future of the office and its ongoing work.

Across his built projects, teaching, and writing, O'Herlihy advocated for architecture's capacity to engage social and urban issues. At a moment when discussions around housing affordability, density, and equitable urban development continue to shape architectural discourse, his work remains an influential reference point for architects exploring how design can contribute to broader civic and cultural questions.