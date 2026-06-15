Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC Unveil First Phase of Olympia's Transformation in West London

Save this picture! Olympia Heatherwick Studio. Image © Raquel Diniz, Moonshine

Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC have unveiled the first phase of the transformation of Olympia, a historic exhibition complex in West London, into a mixed-use cultural destination. Originally opened in 1886, the Victorian landmark is undergoing a large-scale redevelopment that aims to reconnect the 14-acre site with the surrounding city through new public spaces, cultural venues, hospitality programs, and commercial facilities. The opening is marked by the completion of a new public canopy, which introduces elevated pedestrian circulation and serves as a gateway into the broader master plan while framing new views across Olympia's historic roofscape. The intervention forms part of a broader master plan that will be implemented through 2026 and 2027.

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A central objective of the master plan is to improve public accessibility across a site that historically functioned as a largely self-contained destination. While Olympia's exhibition halls remain operational, the redevelopment opens previously inaccessible areas through a network of streets, squares, terraces, and elevated walkways. Service and logistical infrastructure have been relocated below ground, allowing new public spaces to be introduced between and around the existing buildings. These interventions re-establish connections between the Grade II-listed halls and create new pedestrian links across the complex.

The first completed architectural intervention is a new public canopy positioned above the exhibition halls. Located on the second-floor level, the structure provides approximately 1,000 square meters of publicly accessible space and acts as a new point of entry into the site. Extending over a public staircase and escalators, the canopy connects visitors to elevated circulation routes and offers views across Olympia's historic cast-iron and glass roof structures. The intervention forms part of a broader strategy to introduce new layers of movement and occupation while preserving the character of the existing architecture.

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Designed in dialogue with Olympia's Victorian fabric, the canopy references elements of the original complex designed by Sir Henry Edward Coe. The structure is supported by five curved steel arches, each spanning 22 meters, and is enclosed by a roof composed of 520 pleated glass panels. Its form and detailing draw from the architectural language of the historic Grand Hall, while its contemporary construction introduces a distinct addition within the existing setting. The wider redevelopment includes a range of cultural, hospitality, workplace, and community-focused programs. Planned additions include a 3,800-capacity live entertainment venue, a 1,575-seat theater, two hotels, restaurants and cafés, approximately 550,000 square feet of office space, and dedicated rehearsal facilities for local organizations.

In other recent adaptive reuse projects, in Cluj-Napoca, UNStudio, together with Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners, is transforming a former industrial site into RIVUS, a mixed-use district along the Someș River. In Rome, Stefano Boeri Architetti has been commissioned to convert the long-abandoned Depositi delle Vittorie into a multifunctional complex, while in Minneapolis, a former headquarters designed by Minoru Yamasaki is set to be adapted into a hotel, extending the life of the architect's modernist landmark through a new hospitality program.